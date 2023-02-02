Supervisor Channce Condit selected as 2023 Board Chair

Supervisor Channce Condit was unanimously elected to serve as Chairman of the
Stanislaus County Board of Supervisor’s during the January 10th board meeting.
Chairman Condit succeeds Supervisor Terry Withrow. The Board of Supervisors also elected Supervisor Mani Grewal to serve as Vice-Chair for 2023.
Chairman Condit was honored to take the gavel on behalf of the residents of District 5 and thankful to his fellow Board Members.
“While the county is doing well many areas of District 5 have been left behind for years. As Chairman of the Board of Supervisors, I will continue to work to make sure they have a voice in our local government. I thank my colleagues for the confidence and support as Chairman of the Board and look forward to the work ahead.”
