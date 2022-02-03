Supervisor Channce Condit will host a mobile office in Patterson

Stanislaus County District 5 Supervisor Channce Condit will hold a Mobile District Office hour on Wednesday, Feb. 9 from 3-4 p.m. at Blue’s Café, 34 South Del Puerto Avenue.
Meeting District 5 constituents face-to-face is important to Condit. “I want to be out in the community as much as possible, to be as accessible as possible. I believe the Mobile District Office is a great way to help resolve issues and connect residents with available services.”
Condit said his job is to act as a direct conduit between district residents and the county. A lot of casework has come from the meetings he’s held previously in Newman and Crowslanding. “A lot of issues have been brought up,” from helping veterans get connected to service providers to hearing residents’ concerns over the quality of the roads in their communities.
Condit encourages the community to come to Blue’s to discuss county related matters, address concerns or just to say hi.
Blue’s is a favorite local spot of the Supervisor and he thanked them for allowing their space to be used for the meeting.
