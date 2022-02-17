County Supervisor Channce Condit came to Patterson on Feb. 9 to hold “mobile district office hours,” as he called it. Sitting outside Blue’s Cafe, he invited conversation from any Patterson residents who wished to talk.
Condit reported that the event saw a turnout of around 12-15 people, bringing up anything from potholes in their neighborhood to requesting a breakdown of how the Measure L funds are being used. Some people also came to him to bring up issues they had with county services.
The supervisor welcomes these sorts of issues. “[I’m] trying to make government work for the taxpayers,” he said.
The office hours are part of a larger effort on Condit’s part to connect with the community and hear their concerns directly. He held one in Newman, then Crows Landing, and now Patterson. He plans to host another in about a month in either Grayson or Westley.
Of the meetings, he said, “I feel it’s important to engage the community, try to hear their concerns, and hear from the community directly on how we can address those problems.”
Condit is the supervisor of Stanislaus County District 5, which includes parts of Empire and Keyes and all of Ceres, Westley, Grayson, Patterson, Crows Landing, and Newman. He visits Patterson often for church attendance as well as meetings with city council members and business owners. “Patterson’s become my second home,” he said.
Supervisor Condit also stressed how he’s working to get an after-hours weekend medical facility in Patterson. “My number one priority is trying to get a medical facility on the west side, specifically Patterson.” He explained that Patterson is the fastest growing city in the county and that it’s necessary to get medical coverage for the city.
With Channce Condit and other local representatives open to conversations with citizens, it’s easy to communicate with the government.
If you have a concern with road conditions, government programs, or anything else, Condit is eager to hear them. He can be reached by e-mail at conditc@stancounty.com, or by phone at 209-525-4470.
