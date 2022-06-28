Stanislaus County District 5 Supervisor Channce Condit will be hosting Mobile District Office (MDO) hours in Newman on June 29 from 4-5 p.m. at the Newman Family Resource Center, 1300 Patchett Drive.
Condit will be in Crows Landing the same evening from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The Crows Landing MDO will take place at the Crows Landing Fire Station, Station 56, 22012 G Street.
Mobile District Offices serve the purpose of allowing constituents to meet face-to-face with the Supervisor to discuss county issues or get assistance with county related matters. Thanks to the Newman Family Resource Center and West Stanislaus Fire Protection District for allowing us the space to conduct this community meeting.
For additional information please contact Russell Richards-Fowler, Field Representative, Office of Supervisor Channce A. Condit, at: 209-525-6474 or 209-595-0365.
