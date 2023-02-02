The story of the stairs that Jacob saw in his dreams always thrills us. How terrified was Jacob, running away from his brother's anger and facing the night in the wilderness? The stone pillow he said he slept on reveals his situation, which turned into a holy moment.
He was very vulnerable. Jacob was far from his family, which was his strong fence, that makes things worse. The night he encountered in a strange place was also a time for the wild beasts.
He tried to sleep, but it must have been a dream. He saw stairs, the top reaching the sky. Angels of God were going up and down the stairs. After he woke up, he said, “Surely the Lord is in this place, and I was not aware of it.” He called the place, “Bethel,” which means in Hebrew, “house of God.”
Everyone has at least one major turning point in our lives. I, too, had the moment in my life, in a crisis of faith, praying hard, struggling with God’s promise. An image came to me in prayer, -- not of a stone, but of a wall.
In the image, I saw there was a wall in front of me. I could not see over it or move through it. I climbed and climbed, up and up. But there was no end to the wall. I decided to dig.
I dug and dug, very deep, but the wall was under the ground, too. I tried to go around it.
I ran to the right side, but could find no way around. I ran to the left side, but could not find it.
I took a hammer to break the wall, and as I hammered, the wall began to break apart in places, but I couldn't go through the other side of the wall...it was that thick. There was another wall on the other side of it, just as big.
Finally, I gave up my effort. I stopped. I cried and prayed. At that moment the wall transformed into God....somehow (believe it or not). The wall itself became a way! The barrier was removed when I looked again and saw God was there.
“Surely the Lord is in this place, and I was not aware of it.”
In another story of Jacob, in Genesis chapter 32, we find that he wrestled with God-may-be.
Like Jacob, many of us bear the scars of wrestling. We wrestle. With each other, with God, with the world. But we do not let go until we are blessed. This is the Living God. The God who struggles with us. The God who remains with us through the night. It's the God that requires of us a perseverance.
We celebrated New Year's Day and even Lunar New Year's Day with hopes for the year ahead. That was just several weeks ago. However, many of us are already struggling on this year's journey with a lot of loads on their shoulders.
I invite you to pause and leave all your worries and burdens down in front of the Lord. Imagine the year of 2023: No matter where life takes us, we know that God-With-Us will be with us in this year as well. Let us hold the promise of God, who told to Jacob, “I am with you and will watch over you wherever you go, and I will bring you back to this land. I will not leave you until I have done what I have promised you.” Gen. 28:15
Bethel, house of God.
The Bethel in the Bible is the name of a specific place, but the Bethel of our lives could be everywhere. Bethel is the place where we live. Ever-present God dwells there. It's not usually revealed. When we face a crisis and become vulnerable, we know that where we stand is where God is. May God bless and guide you on your journey.
“Surely the Lord is in this place, and I was not aware of it.” Amen.
By Pastor Eun-Joo Myung, Patterson Federated Church Methodist-Presbyterian. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.