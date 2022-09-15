A spate of apparently intentional fires was an additional burden on Patterson’s fire agencies during the recent extreme heatwave.
Abandoned properties on Highway 33 near M Street and on Las Palmas Avenue may have been the target of arson.
Initially reported as a structure fire, the old In-n-Out car wash on Highway 33 sustained minor damage as the result of a trash pile that burned behind the building on September 7.
The following evening, Patterson, West Stanislaus and Cal Fire fire agencies responded to an abandoned building on Las Palmas Avenue. Again, what was reported as a structure fire was soon determined to be a pile of tires and other rubbish near the back of an outbuilding. The fire quickly spread into nearby vegetation before crews were able to contain it.
The following afternoon, crews were called back to the property as the pile of tires had been reignited.
No witnesses have come forward and the fires have been determined to be suspicious, their cause is undetermined, according to Chief Jeff Gregory. “Recently there have been fires at different abandoned locations. The fires have involved tires, rubbish, weeds, and structures. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and property damage was limited to the area of the initial fire.”
