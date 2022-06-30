The City of Patterson thanks Turlock Irrigation District for partnering in supporting a safe place to swim during the summer months. The Swim for Free with TID program offers free entry to family swim at Patterson Aquatic Center (PAC), with the presentation of a pool voucher during set days/times.
The vouchers can be picked up at the Recreation portable office next to the Hammon Senior Center. Limited passes are available on a first come, first served basis. You must be present to receive your pass and passes are limited to one per person, per day.
TID has partnered with local community pools so your family can have a safe, supervised place to beat the heat this summer. TID customers can obtain a pool pass, which covers the entrance fee into participating pools, from TID’s Turlock and Ceres offices, the City of Patterson’s Recreation department and Hilmar County Water District office.
For additional details and safety resources, visit TID.org/swimsafe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.