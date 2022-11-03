Taking Care of Business: Casa de Flores

Casa de Flores is a flower shop for every occasion. Whether it’s a birthday party, wedding, funeral, or anything else, Maria Vargas’ arrangements have you covered.
After working in customer service for fourteen years, Vargas was ready for a change. “I don’t want to work for a company,” she said, “so I just jumped into it.” She already enjoyed making flower arrangements for various events. So, she thought, why not make a living off of that? “So here we are,” she said with a laugh.
Now, five years later, business is thriving. “We’re staying busy, which is good, and we really appreciate that.” They’ve received significant attention on social media as well.
Mario Vargas, Maria’s husband and Casa de Flores co-owner, explained what their flowers bring to Patterson. “We provide happiness to the community. They come to buy flowers and we actually bring them together.” He continued, “We try to bring community and happiness to the town, to everyone’s family.” When someone brings an arrangement to their home, it brings joy to the whole family.
The business works with the Patterson Garden Club, and also provides military, student, and senior discounts. They are located at 216 I Street Suite A. Business hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. They are closed on Sunday.
For more information, visit casadeflores.business.site or call (209) 894-7041
