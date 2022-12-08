Taking Care of Business: El Florista

Nestled between Wild Om Yoga and Golden Valley Baptist, El Florista Flower Shop provides a new option for Patterson residents looking for fresh flowers.
Owner, Greg Gutierrez took ornamental horticulture and floral design before graduating from Patterson High School in 2018. It was during this time that Greg fell in love with the art of floral arrangement.
“Honestly, I took the class thinking it would be an easy A, but Mrs. Imbrogno was always pushing me to try my best and that’s where my love for floral design came from.”
After graduating, Greg worked at a local flower shop for three and a half years as a floral design manager. It was during this time that Greg’s love for floral design started to shift towards the floral industry, and a desire to start his own business took over.
“[By leaving my job] I knew I was going to be taking a huge risk,” said El Florista, Greg. “Nine months later, my business is flourishing and blooming.”
At El Florista, residents will find a flower and balloon bar where customers can customize and put together arrangements within their respective budgets.
“[Our] flower shop is budget friendly. We’re committed to providing great customer service and the finest, freshest floral arrangements, designs, gift baskets and more,” said El Florista. “We’ll always go that extra mile to make your floral gift perfect.”
El Florista is grateful to have the support of his family behind him as he navigates his passion for floral design as a new business owner.
“I’m staying busy with the support of my family and clients who I now consider part of my family. I’m very thankful and blessed to have met one of my biggest goals at the age of 22,” said Greg. “Especially coming from a widowed mother who always worked and continues to work her hardest to provide for my youngest sister, Mia Gutierrez who is my right hand here at the flower shop and my oldest sister, Victoria Gutierrez Lopez [Miss Patterson 2016] who works at West Valley Learning Center and helps me in her free time. With the support and love I received from [them] and friends and community members, this was all possible. I know my dad would have been just as supportive and proud of me.”
El Florista Flower Shop is located at 216 N. El Circulo Ave in Patterson. They can be reached by phone at (209) 453-0353 or Instagram @elflorista.ca or you can visit their website: www.elfloristaflowershop.com.
“Hablamos español. We hope to see you soon!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.