For years, sisters Vanessa Araisa and Susena Ross dreamed of opening their own beauty spa and in September of this year, after a year of focused training, they finally realized their dream.
Forever Bella Medical Spa offers a wide variety of beauty-related services, from fillers and Botox to PRP for hair and face rejuvenation and micro-needling. Additionally, Ross explained, the business regularly adds to its services; she encourages customers to check back regularly and view their updated list.
“It was all an idea,” Ross said of the business’ origin. “Several years ago my sister and I were both nurses, and we’ve always been into beauty. When we finally put thought to paper, it took a year to open up. It started with a dream with a seed that was planted, and now it’s here.”
The sisters work with Dr. Kamel, M.D., who clears patients for procedures. Araisa and Ross “offer the hands that will do miracles,” in Ross’s words.
Even in the short time since its opening, Forever Bella has received much positive response. “Clients are happy, we’re happy,” Ross said, and added that she and her sister have received clients from as far as the Bay Area.
She mentioned how, previously, people were forced to drive out of town for similar services. “Our business brings the services that were outside of town. It brings convenience, it brings time back to people.”
Ross and Araisa believe their experience has much to offer to Patterson. “It’s more than an aesthetic service, we provide an eye for beauty,” Ross said. “We know what we’re looking for, we know what patients want, and we know how to get those results. We have a good eye.”
Forever Bella is for nearly everyone. Though their services are primarily for women, many men have expressed interest in the procedures. Ross explained, “We’re targeting people 21 and up who are interested in looking bella.”
Forever Bella Medical Spa is located at 1108 Ward Ave, Building B, Suite 10. It’s open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, and by appointment only on Saturdays. You can contact them a variety of ways—call at (209) 894-2291, visit their website at foreverbellamedicalspa.com, and on Instagram and Facebook at Forever Bella Medical Spa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.