Taking Care of Business: Patterson Family Pharmacy

Patterson Family Pharmacy is, in the words of its owner, Ali Wright, a full service pharmacy. In operation since 2005, the business isn’t a typical old-fashioned small town business.
The pharmacy does custom compounding, sells general prescriptions as well as supplements, and has a gift shop. They also do various sorts of testing, such as COVID-19 testing, hormone testing, and food allergy testing.
Wright noted, “I feel like we have a really strong relationship with our patients, and we’re really involved with the community. I’m a big believer in small business and their part in the community, so we always try to be there for our patients and our community as well.”
Patterson Family Pharmacy is proud of its innovation and being able to serve customers in novel and efficient ways. Recently a robot joined the team, packaging compounds in pouches that help remind patients to take them. Two other robots also fulfill functions within the business. Wright also said that the business is the only pharmacy in the area that does compounding. Free deliveries are available to local patients who are unable to leave their house.
The pharmacy is also active in the community. They also sponsor various community organizations, such as sports teams or school fundraisers. They’re happy to promote community events. Senior and veteran discounts are offered.
“[Patterson Family Pharmacy is] taking care of every person in the family,” Wright said. The business takes care of not just human family members, but pets too.
You can learn more about Patterson Family Pharmacy at http://pattersonfamilypharmacy.com. The store is located at 101 S. Del Puerto Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.