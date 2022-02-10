On January 31 a new flavor of dining arrived on the outskirts of Patterson—Tandoori Flame, located next to the AMPM on Sperry Avenue.
The restaurant promotes authentic Indian cuisine as well as Australian dishes. Its namesake comes from a tandoor, a clay oven used in Asia, and not without reason; their specialty, tandoori sizzlers, are cooked in the ovens.
Sinran Kaur, owner of the Patterson location, explained that Tandoori Flame started in Canada, but after her family moved to America they established it in Wesley. “We moved here a few years ago, and then our plan was to open up the one in Wesley. When we moved to Patterson, we thought, ‘There is no Indian restaurant, we should open one here too.’”
Kaur mentioned that the support of the community has made a big impact on her. “We are just new here, new to the country, new to the city, and they have been really supportive.”
Tandoori Flame offers a 10% discount for seniors, veterans, and social workers such as police officers. It’s located at 2345 Sperry Avenue.
The Boutique at Serendipity hosted a successful grand opening on Feb. 1, according to owner Shelli Serpa.
For eight years, fifth-generation Patterson resident Serpa and her mother, Judy Johnson, have run Serendipity Salon, situated at 36 North Third Street. “I am a hairdresser, and I had always wanted to have my own salon, so that was the start,” Serpa said.
Their business goal has always included a boutique, until recently they didn’t have the space.
“When TID left,” Serpa continued, “the buildings became available and it was just perfect. It was serendipity for sure.” The owners started foreshadowing the new boutique on their Facebook page in mid-October before holding a soft opening on December 26. This event was a sneak-peek at the new business, where regular clients, family, and friends celebrated with champagne and charcuterie, and a chance to shop at the business before it opened.
Serpa told of the public’s response to the business opening. “Today has been awesome. We have had steady business all day long, and then the soft opening was insane. We had the biggest response. We had people lined up the door.” She also said that a few hundred people came in for the first preview of the boutique.
She noted that, though she doesn’t know what the future holds, she hopes to be in Patterson for even more years to come. Men’s and children’s sections of clothing are on the agenda for being added in the future; currently, they sell only women’s clothing.
“We carry small sizes, extra small to 3X here,” Serpa said. “We also have candles, lotions, perfumes, bath bombs, jewelry, tons of gift items, and we have gift cards. As far as clothing we have from dresses to jeans, shirts, a lot of graphic tees.”
When explaining her motivation behind starting her businesses, Serpa said, “I love to make people feel good about themselves.” It is evident from the overwhelming positive reaction of the community that the Serendipity Salon & Boutique does just that.
The Boutique at Serendipity is at 32 North Third Street and is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., as well as from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
