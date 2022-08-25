Taking Care of Business: Zen Shui

Business partners, Terry DeMars and Anna Liu have teamed up to open Patterson’s new massage spa, Zen Shui.
The business aims to provide Patterson residents with the type of treatments regularly found in larger cities. In fact, Lui has spent most of her 18 years in the industry working and running her own businesses in Bay Area cities like San Francisco.
DeMars, who is retired from the Mercury News in San Jose, began getting massage treatments due to injuries he suffered in his youth.
“My wife and I believe in holistic massage techniques,” said DeMars. “We moved to Patterson from the Bay Area 12 years ago and we’ve had a regular massage therapist we’ve been going to for the last 15 years.”
While getting a massage closer to town, DeMars found Anna and the two became friends almost immediately.
“She’s one of the best in the business,” said DeMars. “Which is why I suggested she open her own place. She’s very skilled.”
Admiring the family aspect of the business, DeMars agreed to come on board and run the behind-the-scenes operations of Zen Shui.
“When you walk in [to Zen Shui], you can feel and see that we have an environment that’s different from other places…If you get a foot spa massage, you get into one chair and Anna uses nothing but the best oils and detox products. She buys nothing but top-notch products. We use hemp and ginger to provide cooling and warming effects but what really makes it special is Anna. After one massage session she can tell you where you hurt, how many sessions you need and if she can help you. She’s very honest, very warm and very in-tune to people. She’s what makes this special.”
DeMars said that the reception that they have received in Patterson so far has exceeded expectations and he plans on opening up more Zen Shui businesses in California, with Zen Shui Pleasanton being their first expansion.
“Anna’s sister runs that operation,” said DeMars. “My wife works in that location too. It mostly came to light because the real estate became available and we’re both familiar with the Bay Area.”
While the soft opening of Zen Shui was on July 14, Zen Shui plans on having a Grand Opening Saturday, Sept. 17.
Zun Shui offers Sewish, Deep Tissue, or Thai Style Massages starting at $50. Hot Stone, CBD or Hemp Oils are also available. Couples Massages are by appointment only and Foot Bath Massages start at $50.
Wednesdays are Senior Days offering 20% off all seniors in the community. Saturdays are Teacher Days 20% off for all teachers and a daily discount of 15% off for Veterans and Healthcare workers.
Zen Shui is located at 600 N. 2nd St Suite #4 in Patterson. Appointments can be made at: 209-894-2663
