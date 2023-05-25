Taking spirits outside of Beer Garden is OK

While most festivals in California require Beer Garden patrons to stay within an enclosed area, Patterson’s Apricot Fiesta remains one of a handful in the state where you can grab a beer and have the freedom to enjoy festivities.
“Something that’s really unique to our beer garden is that we are one of the only festivals that allow you to buy a beer and still continue to walk around the food court, kids’ area, car show, or anywhere else downtown,” said Fiesta President Kristen Valentine.
Valentine says that the relationship between the Fiesta Board, City of Patterson and The Sheriff’s Department has allowed those of legal drinking age to purchase alcohol and continue to enjoy exploring the festival with their families.
“It’s always been a big selling point and we are very fortunate to work with Patterson Police Services, the Fire Department and the City of Patterson to keep it that way and to bring this festival to our community.”
This year’s Beer Garden will feature: Michelob Ultra, Kona Longboard, 805, Estrella Jalisco, Stella Artois, Mind Haze, Elysian, Hops of Wrath, Dos Equis, Cali Squeeze, a mix of seltzers and Stewart and Jaspers will have wine selections which will include the famous Apricot Wine.
Sheriff Deputies will be patrolling the fiesta on foot, horseback, and golf cart.
