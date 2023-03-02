This story was originally scheduled for publication the week of January 26. Due to unforeseen circumstances, it was rescheduled. Some information has been updated to reflect events that took place in January.
It’s Friday, January 20 at the Patterson High School library. Second period is in session and aside from the occasional student walking around outside of class with a hall pass, campus is quiet. Walking through the doors of the PHS library is Athletic Director Rob Cozart accompanied by Assistant Coach at City College of San Francisco Vincent Bordelon and former defensive lineman for Michigan and Oregon State and Recruiting Coordinator at Diablo Valley College, Jordan Whittley. After some quick laughs and small talk, the trio sat down at an empty table and began to talk about a 6-foot, 205-pound senior named Ofa Ki-lolomasi Mataele, his friends and family call him Lolo.
This season, Lolo ran for 1,510 yards on 139 carries for the Tigers. Good for 23 touchdowns and 25 for the season when you add in his two receiving td’s. Those are just the stats from the offensive end. What intrigues most schools about Lolo is the fact that he plays both sides of the ball. Apart from his excellent numbers as a running back, Mataele has equally impressive numbers as a linebacker, tallying 79 total tackles for the season, an average of 6.6 a game.
“A high-level running back that’s able to fall back on the defensive side and play at a high-level as a linebacker is pretty rare,” said Cozart. “He’s very much one of those gems.”
Regardless of the impressive numbers, Lolo Mataele’s chances of landing a Division 1 scholarship to a four year university are up in the air, and although he possesses everything that a larger program would be interested in, intricacies such as timing, COVID shortened seasons, and Patterson’s rural location, will make it hard, albeit not impossible, for Lolo to land a D1 scholarship before he graduates. In the meantime, smaller programs have been salivating at a chance to snag Mataele before anyone else.
Back in the library, questions surrounding Lolo’s character, academics, dedication and coachability take the forefront of conversation before Lolo himself walks-in through the door. Sporting a gray sweatsuit, San Francisco 49ers beanie, and a backpack, Lolo immediately proceeds to greet the trio. Coach Bordelon tells Lolo that San Francisco City College is looking into bringing him, or Folsoms’ Onterrio Smith Jr. as a running back. Coach Bordelon, who was featured in the popular Netflix Series “Last Chance U,” a docu-series that follows smaller college football programs and athletes as they try to make their way to the big-times, invites Lolo and his family to San Francisco during the upcoming weekend, but Lolo can’t attend, he’s preparing to play in his second all-star game in the same month, and has practice in Stockton.
On the weekend of January 14, Lolo was in Monterey Park, East Los Angeles participating in the Polynesian All-Star All-American Bowl. After rushing for over 120 yards and scoring 3 touchdowns, Lolo was named the MVP of the match and caught the attention of former NFL running back and Super Bowl XLII champion for the New York Giants, Reuben Droughns.
“[Reuben] really likes him, and he’s starting to push his name around,” said PHS Teacher and Assistant Coach for the Varsity football team, Rob Sykes. Sykes has been using Twitter and social media to send direct messages of Lolo’s highlight films to different scouts around the country. The persistent promotion, along with Sykes’ former ties as an offensive lineman at Oregon State, have played a huge role in getting Lolo to Los Angeles. Sykes is just one of several coaches at PHS who have been sending text messages, emails and Tweets regarding Lolo.
“He’s unlike any other kid that I’ve coached in the past,” said Sykes. “He’s humble, he’s into his faith, he’s more than just our running back, he’s our leader and I don’t think I can say something negative about the person that he is. The way that he’s been raised and how much he loves his family, he’s a good human being…All of us as a coaching staff have been trying to get his name out there in any way that we can. We all got on Twitter and just started sending the film out to everyone we knew and I’m guessing that film reached someone with ties [in LA] and he was selected to play [in the All-American Bowl].”
After notching MVP honors in Los Angeles, Lolo was quick to get back home to start preparing for the 2023 California Classic “Bay Area vs Valley” High School Senior Bowl, a game that was played in San Leandro on January 28. The game was invitation only, which means that Mataele was able to garner enough attention in the region (didn’t hurt that he was nominated as the Modesto Bee Athlete of the week twice) to represent the Central Valley against the Bay Area’s top talent, but an unexpected phone call during practice sidelined Lolo just days before the match.
During practice for the all-star game, Lolo received a tragic call. News of the unexpected death of his little sister, Sylvia, a student at Patterson High just like him. With little time to grieve, and with most people ruling him out for the all-star game, Lolo showed up to the match anyway and posted promising numbers on limited possessions, which included a touchdown.
“I prayed every day and asked God for strength,” said Lolo. “I knew I was going to regret it if I didn’t play. [Sylvia] would’ve wanted me to play. She was my biggest supporter and if I didn’t play, she would’ve been angry. She would’ve been so mad.”
With Sylvia’s passing taking the forefront of his life, Lolo fell back on a familiar comfort, chess, which he often plays by himself and likens to football.
“The line are the pawns, then you got the quarterback who is your king, you have to protect your king at all times,” said Lolo. “You got your wide receivers, the bishops and the rooks, then you got your running back, the queen, moving in any direction.”
Carrying around a chess board in his backpack, and in his car, Lolo uses his time playing to reflect on life and to contemplate his future.
“The biggest lesson I learned from chess is to always think before you move and that speaks a lot. Think before you do anything in life. That plays a huge part in my decision making.”
The oldest sibling of five, Lolo started playing football at four-years-old in Pomona, Ca after his dad took him to try out for the USC Trojans Pee Wee football team.
“Ever since that day [the tryouts]. He’s been bugging me every day to go to practice. He fell in love,” said Lolo’s dad, Ofa Mataele. “He fell in love with the game that day.”
When he was in third grade his family moved to East Palo Alto where he played as a running back and linebacker for the East Palo Alto Mastodons. After moving to Patterson four years ago, Lolo was part of the 4-game COVID shortened season and didn’t get to play a full season until last year.
“The issue with [Lolo’s] recruitment is that it’s been so late,” said Cozart. “He only got to play two years of varsity football and a lot of these guys getting recruited played three or more. For him to be getting this much exposure, the frustrating part about it is that this isn’t his junior year. If it was, he would be getting a four-year scholarship out of high school easily.”
Lolo’s parents, Unaloto and Ofa Mataele have made it clear to Lolo that they will support any decision he makes regarding school choices and have been there for him in every way that he has needed.
“They’re my rocks,” said Lolo. “They’re very supportive and they tell me that whatever I want to do they will support me in that decision. I love them for that.”
Lolo’s dad came to the United States from Tonga as a child in 1989. His family has instilled their Tongan cultural values, and beliefs in their children, who take pride in their island roots. Lolo and his siblings are part of the Polynesian club on campus and meet once a week. In fact, Lolo has even taught his teammates how to do a traditional “Haka” dance, which is meant to display a tribe's pride, strength and unity, and it has become part of a pre-game routine for the Tigers before each game.
Before the visit from San Francisco City College, Vice President of Football Operations at Black Hills State University, Joe Ashfield, flew down from North Dakota to visit Lolo and pitch him on the idea of relocating to North Dakota to play for the Division II school. Before that, Sacramento State showed some interest, but couldn’t offer a scholarship. UC Davis has invited Lolo and his family to tour the campus and have even offered him a spot on the roster, but like Sacramento, they have no scholarships available and Mataele’s family would have to pay a hefty tuition out of pocket until one does become available, something that could take a year to secure, if at all, and a financial burden that Lolo does not want to put on his family.
“After [Sylvia’s funeral], I started to think,” said Lolo. “[Tuition] is expensive, and I don’t want to put that responsibility on my family. This is my path, and at some point, my parents need to let me go. Them paying for my tuition isn’t my path.”
Mataele has had more than a dozen phone calls and zoom meetings with programs that are trying to convince him and his family to take his talents their way. Right now, Lolo, his family and his coaches are weighing options trying to find him the best path for landing a D1 scholarship, which may very well have to come from transferring after playing a season at a junior college. Although Lolo is very excited to be getting phone calls, at the end of the day all he cares about is that the program he attends is family oriented.
“Me being in the position that I’m in right now is truly a blessing. [I can’t believe] schools are coming to my school to talk to me. Even if it's junior colleges or D3 schools. They’re calling me from across the country. Some people have told me like ‘It’s just JC’. I know it’s a low division, but I don’t really care. I’m just looking for an opportunity to play and it really means a lot to me and my family.”
The visit from the Bay Area scouts in the PHS Library ends with handshakes and smiles before Lolo heads back to class. It’s unclear if Lolo will ever get a D1 scholarship to a 4-year university. But there is mutual interest between Lolo and the College of San Mateo, which he believes will pave the best path forward financially and institutionally. Ultimately, Lolo’s goal is to get to the NFL as a college graduate. He wants to receive a degree in Kinesiology and play professional football, which talent wise, he has the potential to do. But only time will tell what lies ahead for Lolo Mataele.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.