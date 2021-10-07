October is the month for teens at the library, with all Stanislaus County libraries holding a variety of events specially tailored for the age group.
“TeenTober” kicked off in late September with the beginning of the anime bookmark contest, running September 28 - November 2. Artists ages 12 to 18 can submit their anime-style bookmark designs, both ink and digital, to their local library or to contest@stanlibrary.org. The winner or winners will be contacted on November 23 and all winning bookmarks will see distribution throughout the Stanislaus County libraries.
Beginning on the first of October, the library is also challenging teens to read for ten hours using the Beanstack app. Those who complete the challenge will win virtual tickets for anime-inspired prize drawings.
“We're also challenging teens to read something outside their normal reading habits and explore diverse identities and stories,” says the Stanislaus Country Library website. “May we suggest trying manga or looking for a unique perspective from a new author?”
Paper crafts of anime character will also be available through the month as long as supplies last. They can be picked up complete with materials and instructions at any county libraries.
Anime fans can test their knowledge this month by taking the Anime Trivia Quiz, available at any county library, and then turn the quiz in to enter a prize drawing.
Further details and entry information is at stanislauslibrary.org.
