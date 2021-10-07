Tennis Picks up Another Win

Carolina Herrera def Jessica Saini 6-4, 6-0
Shantell Nzoule def Harman Kaur 6-4, 6-0
Evelyn Mata def Malina Keomuanchang 6-1, 6-1
Leanna Nzoule def Lesly Rivas 6-0, 6-0
Krystal Galvez def Navreet Pattar 6-1, 6-0
Yasmine Lewis def Samantha Perez 6-1, 6-3
Hannah Carter & Kaelyn Tongson def Leslie Bobadilla & Kaitlyn Teng 7-5, 6-0
Joyce Mulumba & Mayra Triana def Rinah Dulay & Alondra R 6-1, 6-3
Emely Rodriguez & Isabella Clauzet def Liz Cazarez & Marlene Jacquez 4-6, 7-6, 11-9
