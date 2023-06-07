Teresa Teixeira Salvador, 84 of Patterson passed away Thursday, May 18th at Emanuel Medical Center, in Turlock.
Teresa was born in Cinco Ribeiras, Terceira, Azores on December 30th, 1938 to Alfredo and Maria Veiga. She has been a resident of Patterson for 22 years and a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Previously she resided in Santa Clara for 50 years, and was a member of PFSA for 60 years.
She is survived by her son, Carlos R. (Shaun) Salvador, Jr, daughter, Theresa Lee (Jerry) Ray and son, John A.R. Salvador and all of Patterson; sister, Fillomena M Veiga of Santa Clara; grandchildren, Carlos (Vanessa) Salvador III of Gilroy, Krystal Salvador of Brooklyn, New York, Kelly Gardner of Milpitas, Jeremy (Andie) Ray of Truckee, and Alicia Ray of Patterson; great-grandchildren, Lily Gardner, Aeya Salvador, Mila Salvador, Brooklyn Dimino; aunts, Julieta Toste, Lucinda (Walter) DeFreitas; sister in-laws, Rosalinda Silva, Vivelina Chaves, Olga (Marcelino) Moreira and Ida Salvador; numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her Husband Carlos R. Salvador; Brothers, William & Abel Veiga.
A Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 6:00 pm, followed by a Rosary at 6:00 pm, Thursday, June 8th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. A Visitation will be held at 9:00 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am, Friday, June 9th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery.
Donations may be made to: Carmelite Monastery, 1000 Lincoln Street, Santa Clara, Ca 95050
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.