Surrounded by her loving family, Terry left this world to be with the Lord after bravely fighting a battle with cancer.
She was born in Tempe, Arizona the oldest of 5 children. Her family moved often, living in Nevada and several California locations. In 1965 her family moved to Patterson where she met the love of her life, Ralph Cryer. They were married in 1970 and raised their three children here.
Terry enjoyed arts and crafts and held classes teaching stamping and card making in her home, as well as at senior centers. If you got a card from Terry, it was always handmade. She enjoyed painting rocks and giving them out as gifts. Another hobby was photography, especially in her favorite place in the world Yosemite. She and Ralph got to spend plenty of time there in recent years. She took pleasure walking and hiking. Other favorite places to visit were San Francisco and the coast.
In 1982 she joined the First Baptist Church of Patterson where she was a member until her death. Over the years she taught Sunday School, lead GA’s (Girls in Action), helped with Vacation Bible School and was a greeter for Sunday services. Her welcoming smile and big hugs were perfect for that job. If you opened her bible, you would see well-worn pages, some scotch taped together, highlighted verses and handwritten notes. Whenever someone was struggling, she always had the perfect applicable verse to offer. Most of all she loved spending time with her family, who will miss her dearly. Especially her warmth, advice, smile, and sense of humor. We are comforted by the knowledge she is rejoicing in glory with Jesus.
She is survived by her husband Ralph Cryer of Patterson, son Christopher (Jennifer) Cryer of Campbell, Ca. daughters Kelsi (David) Silveira of Modesto, Ca. and Alison Cryer of San Jose, Ca. Grandchildren William and Kayleigh Cryer of Campbell, Ca. and Scarlet Silveira of Modesto, Ca. Sisters Elizabeth Garret of Texas, Mari Soltz of Orange, Ca. Carole Vadeboncoeur of Corona, Ca. and brother Patrick DeVaney of Chandler Heights, Az. She was preceded in death by her parents Benny and Bonnie DeVaney and in-laws W.T. and Helen Cryer.
A Private family Visitation will be held. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, March 17th at First Baptist Church in Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery.
