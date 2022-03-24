Tha Dons win PHS March Madness Tournament

March is a major month for basketball around America, and Patterson High School is no exception. On the evening of March 17, the school held a March Madness three-on-three tournament between 10 PHS student teams and one staff team. Only one could come out as the winner.
Two losses would knock a team out, and those who did lose competed in a loser’s bracket for a chance to face the winner of the main bracket. For around two hours the teams battled it out; finally it came down an intense game between “OTF” and “Tha Dons”.
“Tha Dons,” consisting of Doug Avelar, Junior Ayo, and Amari Coley, came out the victors. They received a bucket of prizes and a $100 bill to split among themselves.
Season Lozano is the activities coordinator for PHS and organized this event. She explained how their last March Madness tournament happened in 2018, and the COVID-19 pandemic ended their attempt to bring it back in 2020.
“[The students] like competition, especially when prizes are involved,” she said. “It gives them the chance to have fun, not so many strict rules, and come out here and play, and have some friendly competition.” And friendly competition it was, with prizes and bragging rights on the line.
Ryan Manu is the father of two players—Ranaye and Rayna—from the team “Queens of the Court”. The sisters have been playing basketball for four years and practice at home with each other often. “It’s a break from the monotony of studying,” said Ryna Manu of their reason for playing. “Just another way to release energy.”
Jaiden Jacob, who ran the shot clock was one of the several behind-the-scenes helpers that made the event possible. He’s also worked the score board for Ravens football games. “It’s a lot of fun,” he said of his work. “I like to meet new people, see what talents they have.”
Basketball season is winding down, but this tournament shows that the basketball players of PHS are more than capable of finishing the season strong.
