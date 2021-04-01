I am writing to thank you for the nice article in the March 25th issue about the coaching award I received. I want to make sure that people know that without the help of this great community this mountain bike team (and the award) would not be possible.
In 2019, when the team was established, I reached out to the community for donations to fund bikes and equipment and was generously supported by the Lions, the Rotary and the Soroptimists. We were also supported by many generous individuals through our online fundraiser and by TCG Technologies (aka Matt Schwinn) who became a team sponsor this year. Cycle Masters in Turlock has been our bike shop sponsor and has helped tremendously in getting bikes for team members. Most team members are riding a bike purchased by the team or donated to the team.
I’d also like to thank my assistant coaches over the last two years, Hector Lastra, Irma Crawford, Vince Lopez, Doug Jamieson and Freddie Galvan.
If anyone in the community would like more information on how to support the team or become an assistant coach to ride with the team, contact me at gcrawford@patterson.k12.ca.us
Thank you,
George Crawford
PHS Teacher
MTB Coach
