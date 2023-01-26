There’s a story in the Bible that raises more questions than answers because it involves teenage boys getting hurt. However, as difficult as it may be to read, this scripture brings to light the real consequences of a community that has completely turned from God, and it raises questions as to why God allows certain things to happen.
Elisha left Jericho and went up to Bethel. As he was walking along the road, a group of boys from the town began mocking and making fun of him. "Go away, baldy!" they chanted. "Go away, baldy!" Elisha turned around and looked at them, and he cursed them in the name of the LORD. Then two bears came out of the woods and mauled forty-two of them. From there Elisha went to Mount Carmel and finally returned to Samaria. 2 Kings 2:23-25, NLT.
So, how do we apply this story to us today? You could say that God loved and cared for these people so much that he went to extreme measures to get their attention. Maybe he had to shake them to their core to remind them that there was only one true and all-powerful God.
Granted… this was harsh, but maybe it was the only thing that would really get their attention. I'm sure after this happened, many people were reminded of God’s power and turned back to him. But, let’s dig a little deeper… and let’s talk about the mob.
The teenagers that were affected and involved that day. Let’s look at them for a moment. I want to know why they were the way they were in the first place and how did things get so bad, that God had to do something so extreme? I believe the lesson here is in the mob itself… not in the bears, or Elisha’s curse.
You see, those teenage boys accepted the identity the world threw at them and became the product of the environment they were living in. Historical record tells us that their culture at the time was throwing everything pure and holy to the wayside and their leaders weren't leading them in truth. Their teachers were not pointing them in the right direction, their mentors were not pouring in Godly wisdom, and their parents were not setting the example.
The result was a generation of God’s children who were lost and confused. Sound familiar? It’s not hard to draw a comparison to what we see today. In my experience working with students and young adults, I see first-hand the byproduct of living in a godless society.
And the bears…I think about what the bears are today. What could God be allowing to happen to our young people to get our attention today? I believe some of the “bears” attacking our teenagers and young people today are depression, anxiety, codependency, identity, and substance abuse.
So, what can we do to make a difference today? I believe that as Christians, we have a duty to engage with our young people and begin guiding them to a true relationship with Jesus. And as parents and role models, we have a responsibility to be a positive example in our homes and community! The bare truth is that our youth here in Patterson need us. My prayer is that you look for ways to share life with our youth and lead them as they try to make sense of the unpredictable world we live in.
By Pastor Tito Valdespino, New Life Christian Center. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
