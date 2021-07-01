The Beauty of Bad Days

Have you ever had a day so bad that you couldn’t imagine anything good coming out of it? If you are a believer in God’s promises, you really want to believe that “all things work together for good.” However, there are definitely times in life that it is difficult to see how that all works out. In Romans 8:18-39, the Apostle Paul gives a comforting synopsis of finding the beauty in bad days. The reader is encouraged to read the entire text and be encouraged. Here is a brief consideration of the major points in this powerful passage.
•The Pain of Sin’s Presence – Romans 8:18-23 – The cause of the pain that mankind regularly experiences is sin. Ever since Adam sinned, creation has been under the curse of sin. Paul calls sin the “bondage of corruption.” Romans 8:22 says, “We know that the whole creation groaneth and travaileth in pain together until now.” The entire universe is waiting to be delivered from the presence and pain of sin.
•The Patience of God’s People – Romans 8:24-25 – Those who believe in the Gospel have the hope that this deliverance from sin has come in Christ. Romans 8:25 says, “If we hope for that we see not, then do we with patience wait for it.”
•The Profit of the Spirit’s Prayer – Romans 8:26-27 – While patiently waiting, believers still face a struggle. The Holy Spirit has been sent to strengthen believers and intercede on their behalf. Romans 8:26 says “the Spirit also helpeth our infirmities.” Also, “The Spirit itself maketh intercession for us.”
•The Promise of God’s Purpose – Romans 8:28 – During the patience and struggle, there is a comforting promise found in Scripture. Romans 8:28 says, “We know that all things work together for good . . . to them who are the called according to his purpose.” Yes, even the bad days work together for good!
•The Plan of God’s Predestination – Romans 8:29-30 – In these two verses, Paul describes the purpose to which God has called believers. God says of believers that “he also did predestinate [them] to be conformed to the image of his Son.” God will use every circumstance in the believer’s life to make him more like Jesus!
•The Power of God’s Protection – Romans 8:31-37 – In the midst of the pain and waiting, God promises His protection. “If God be for us, who can be against us?” Romans 8:37 says, “In all these things we are more than conquerors through him that loved us.”
•The Persuasion of Christ’s Passion – Romans 8:38-39 – Throughout the struggle, believers are assured of God’s love. “Neither death, nor life . . . nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God.”
•The Participation of God’s Partners – Romans 8:28b – So what is the believer’s part in all of this? Romans 8:28 says, “We know that all things work together for good to them that love God.” Throughout the pain, the struggle, and the waiting, just trust him and keep loving God!
By Pastor Timothy Benefield, Golden Valley Baptist Church. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
