A professor at Harvard wrote, “Love is more important than anything else if we know how to engage it and use it in our lives and in the lives of others.”
I have a grandson, Gabriel, who is 12 years old. Every time we visit or he comes to visit, he asks me, “Grandpa do you love me?” In fact he asks me more than once. I believe we are living in a period, in our culture, where love is in short supply. Not because we don’t know what love is or need love, but because we don’t show love, speak love, or give love. There are so many statistics on many in our culture that are struggling with mental health issues and in most cases they are struggling with feelings of depression. They are unhappy. They feel unloved. Charles Schultz wrote, “Happiness is anyone and anything that is loved by you.”
Many of us have heard the phrase from the Bible that God is love and that we are able to love because He first loved us. Jesus told his followers about a new commandment, to love one another as he loved them. Jesus was all about love. He came to establish a Kingdom, here on Earth, that’s foundation is love. Jesus said that all of the laws of life are summed up in this: Love God with all that you are, love your neighbor as yourself, and to love your enemy (to even pray for them). It requires us to show love to others.
Author Richard Rohr writes, “Love is not something you do; love is someone you are. It is your True Self. Love is where you came from and love is where you’re going. It’s not something you can buy. It’s not something you can attain. It is the presence of God within you.”
We are all made in the image of God who loves. He loves us so that we can love others. My prayer for all of us is that we know that we are loved by the One who made us and are able to love others out of that love. I have discovered that when I love others, I mysteriously feel loved because love is who I am.
Our community and culture need people who are willing to love others through words and actions. Jesus said his kingdom is built on faith the size of a mustard seed. It’s time for us to believe in love again for all people. It will put an end to what ails our country. John Lennon wrote, “Love is the answer and you know that for sure; love is a flower, you’ve got to let it grow.”
Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders. Peter Foster is the pastor of The Gathering Covenant Church in Patterson.
