Spotlight on Tampa Bay
After cruising into the AFC championship with a six-game winning streak, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers punched their Super Bowl LV ticket.
The last time the team lost this season was against their upcoming opponents, the Kansas City Chiefs. The match-up on Nov. 29 concluded with a close score of 27 -24, allowing Patrick Mahomes and friends to continue their championship campaign.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven't made a playoff appearance since the 2007 season and have failed to take the field on Super Bowl Sunday since 2003. Fortunately for the team, quarterback Tom Brady is no stranger to the big game's immense spotlight. Super Bowl LV will mark the veteran's lOth appearance. He will aim to extend his title record to seven lifetime wins.
Super Bowl LV will be the first time in NFL history that a team hosts in its home stadium. The Bucs spent their entire playoff run playing as the away team, so home-field advantage may prove to be an even bigger edge.
Brady’s back – back again
One of the most recurring questions entering the 2020 season was whether Tom Brady could find success without Bill Belichick, and vice versa.
The answer is clear after the New England Patriots failed to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2009 season. A few hundred miles south, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are becoming a dominant force in the NFC.
The other inquiry made by sport's analysts and fans regarded Brady's age. At 43, the quarterback's performance with a new team was under scrutiny. Of course, defying father time is where Tom excels. He ended the season shattering multiple Buccaneers QB records, including:
• A record-setting 40 touchdowns, previously 33.
• Finished first place all-time amongst Bucs QBs, with a rating of 72.4.
• First QB in franchise history to throw six postseason touchdown passes. (The previous record of five existed for 45 years.)
Of course, Brady couldn't do it alone. The Buccaneers became an NFL supergroup with multiple off-season moves. They recruited dominant receivers, extended defensive player contracts, and enlisted Tom's favorite tight end, Rob Gronkowski.
Can the Chiefs Go Back to Back?
After dashing the hopes of the red-hot Buffalo Bills, Andy Reid and his Kansas City Chiefs closed out the AFC Championship with a score of 38-24.
The Bills took a controlling 9-0 lead out of the gate thanks to a few uncharacteristic mistakes by the Chiefs. However, once the nerves settled, Patrick Mahomes and his all-star stable hit big plays and never looked back.
The defending Super Bowl champions will enter the Raymond James Stadium with hopes of becoming the first back-to-back winners since the New England Patriots achieved it during the 2003-2004 seasons. The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will square up in a rematch of Week 12, where the reigning champs took a 27 -24 win after Mahomes threw for a whopping 462 yards.
How they got here
The Chiefs ended their regular season with the best record in the league at 14-2 and put up double-digit victories in five of their matchups. The Kansas City roster remained much of the same from their previous Super Bowl-winning season. Contract extensions should ensure the all-pro roster will continue in the following years.
Patrick Mahomes signed the biggest NFL contract in history after locking down a 10-year deal, worth up to $503 million. The most targeted tight end, Travis Kelce, extended his tenure with a four-year, $57 million contract. The Cheetah, Tyreek Hill, agreed to a three-year, $54 million deal last year.
Record breaking season
The Kansas City Chiefs started their season breaking franchise and NFL records. After their first four games, they became the first team in history to begin their year at 4-0 during four consecutive seasons. Other milestones they clinched included:
• The franchise record of successive wins, including the playoffs at 12 straight victories.
• They held a 12-1 record after week 14 for the first time in franchise history.
• They finished the season undefeated on the road for a team first.
Super Bowl LV will pit Patrick Mahomes against Tom Brady for the fifth time in their careers. The series between the two titans is tied at 2-2. The last time the two met under playoff implications, Brady and the New England Patriots beat out the Chiefs in the AFC Championship and ultimately took the crown in Super Bowl LIII.
The Offensive Matchup
On Feb. 7, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the defending champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, at Raymond James Stadium. For the first time in NFL history, a participating team plays the big game on their home turf.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, the NFL will limit the number of fans to just 22,000, but the home-field advantage may still play a role in the outcome.
Fans and analysts will primarily focus the spotlight of the showdown on the quarterback matchup. Patrick Mahomes will represent the Chiefs with his elusive scrambling abilities and explosive arm that turns short plays into impossible touchdowns. On the other side is Super Bowl legend Tom Brady. His calculated, laser focus has already led him to an NFL-record of six big game victories.
While the QB matchup may get the most attention, each team is well balanced and shows grit on both sides of the ball.
Receiver match-ups
The competing quarterbacks wouldn't be efficient without a stable of rockstar receivers. The Chief's target, Tyreek Hill, will look to expand on his 172-yard AFC Championship performance. While he didn't score against the Buffalo Bills, the receiver took second place in regular-season touchdown catches with 15. Kansas City also needs TE Travis Kelce and Mecole Hardman to perform to become back-to-back champions.
Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are two quality targets for the home team, with Scotty Miller quickly becoming a favorite for Tom Brady. Miller outpaced Packers' Kevin King to grab a 39-yard TD with only one second left before halftime during the NFC Championship Game. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers also feature a dual-threat tight end team with Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate.
Running Game
The Chiefs used their first-round pick to draft Clyde Edwards-Helaire to lead their backfield. The rookie ran for 803 yards and four touchdowns in his inaugural season. Edwards-Helaire shares snaps with Darrel Williams and Le'Veon Bell.
Ronaldo Jones II and Leonard Fournette lead the charge for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jones showed a consistent start and an explosive 96-yard touchdown run against the Carolina Panthers, but he missed time due to COVID-19 reserve status. ''A good one-two punch" is how head coach Bruce Aliens describes the duo.
A Tale of Two Defenses
If defenses win championships, both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defending teams have their hands full.
Since the two eruptive offenses can change the game's course with a single play, the defensive units will be critical until the clock reaches double zeros. If the teams want to keep the point-spread manageable, each defense must pressure the elite quarterbacks and make the most of turn-over opportunities.
Kansas City Chiefs Defense
The crew led by Steve Spagnuolo isn't always regarded as stellar since its high-flying offense gets much of the adoration. However, the Chiefs' defensive unit features some of the league's most impressive stars.
Tyrann Mathieu led the team with six interceptions, one being a pick-six against the New England Patriots. Safety Daniel Sorensen ended the regular season with a team-high of 91 total tackles, with 68 of them contributed solo.
For the Chiefs to come out victorious, they must find a way to pressure Brady to avoid his star receivers, Godwin and Evans, from getting open downfield. Advancing on the elite quarterback may prove challenging as the Bucs' offensive line only allowed 22 sacks to Brady during the 2020 season. Fortunately for Kansas City, their team proved reliable when preventing powerhouse offenses.
• Held Derrick Henry to only 69 rushing yards during last year's AFC Championship Game.
• Limited the elite running backs on the Cleveland Browns to just 112 yards in this year's divisional round.
• Shut out the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl LV.
Spagnuolo and Tom Brady have a Super Bowl history. He was the defensive coordinator for the New York Giants when his team beat the previously undefeated New England Patriots in 2007.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defense
The Tampa Bay 0 is on a hot streak in defensive scoring. During the playoffs, the team has racked up 41 non-offensive points, tying the third-most record for scoring in a single postseason. During Sunday's AFC Championship Game, the Chiefs lost their OT Eric Fisher to injury, leaving a significant hole in Patrick Mahomes’ offensive line.
With Jason Pierre-Paul’s impressive ability to win one-on-one matchups with offensive tackles, and Shaquil Barrett's inept edge-rushing skills, the Chiefs may have difficulty holding the line. Big-man Ndamukong Suh will be making his second appearance in a Super Bowl and looks to build on his six sacks and 44 regular season tackles.
