Howdy, Patterson neighbors and WAY beyond. It has been a bit longer between Ken’s Korners than normal. The month of March started with us traveling back to St. Louis to see our parents for nine days as well as one of our sons and his wife. We had a great time. Then, last week our grandson and his mother came to stay with us for two weeks while that son had to play with his friends in SoCal (actually a work trip). Two weeks with our grandson has been a first and so much fun.
We are going to go back some forty-four years for this Ken’s Korner.
I grew up in the suburbs of St. Lous, Missouri. My father was a city-boy, but my mother spent many years of her youth on a farm which her parents owned. Some of her uncles were farmers, so I had some exposure to farm life, but not much.
One of my mother’s good friends in Tupperware was Muriel, who lived in the small town of Windfield, thirty miles from our house. This was farm country. Muriel’s daughter Yvonne and I became friends over the years. Our birthdays are only eight days apart. Yvonne started dating this hog farmer named Ronald. After a couple of times eating together, Ronald and I became friends as well.
During a phone conversation, Ronald invited me to come up and ride on the fender of the tractor with him while he was preparing a field for spring crops. His dad, Arlie, raised cattle and they tilled some 1100 acres or so between what they owned and rented. This was the spring of 1978 and my senior year of high school.
It was my amazing blessing from my God to have a great job in high school working at Tektronix, a worldwide electronics company which had a service center in St. Louis. A wonderful friend from church helped me get hired at Tektronix. For my junior and senior year of high school, I would go to school for three hours in the morning, then work from 11:00 am to 5:00 PM Monday through Friday. SWEET! That meant I had my evenings and weekends free.
One evening after work, I headed up to a farm outside Winfield, Missouri. My perch for the next hours was the very solid fender of one of the farm’s International Farmall tractors. The exact model has been lost to my memory and we did NOT have cell phones to record such events. This tractor had a set of duels on the rear drive axle (four total wheels/tires). It was a diesel turbo, so it could pull a decent size disc. The city-boy was amazed.
For the next many hours, Ronald and I got to know each other. Oh yeah, there was NO CAB on this tractor. That meant we spent the six or so hours yelling at each other. The dust was not too bad as the ground still had good moister from a recent rain. Remember, this was the Midwest, not the desert valley of Central California.
That would not be the last time I would head up to Winfield to hang out on the farm. It was a fantastic experience. My mother thought it amazing as well, as the farmgirl in her was proud of me.
In August 1978, I started college at St. Louis Christian College. I tendered my resignation at Tektronix by the end of July. Tek paid me very well and I had saved enough money for my first year of college with cash. After some six weeks of school, I wanted some funds to take my girlfriend, who I would marry in May 1980, on dates. I was still volunteering on the farm, so I started working for pay as Ronald, his dad, and a neighbor said I was a better worker than many of the farm-boys they used to hire. They all paid me $3.00 an hour, four hours minimum. Remember, this was 1978 and gas was fifty cents a gallon. It was pretty good money.
My primary duties were cleaning the farrowing huts and nursery building on the hog farms. I also helped with the cattle on occasion, but my primary focus were the hogs. Did I mention I was terribly scared of the sows? Well, I was.
When I would be IN with them cleaning their areas, I would sing to them, recite scripture, and just talk up a storm, telling myself I was calming them. Ronald used to make fun of me and tell the guys at the grain elevator about his “singing farm hand” who worked with his hogs.
For the rest of the winter and spring 1979, I worked most Saturdays and Mondays (no class on Mondays) on one of the three farms. It was great experience which I will always cherish. That said, I do NOT miss it one bit. The smell on a hog farm of that era was rather overwhelming to say the least. Showers NEVER felt so good!
Did I mention I still love eating pork products? I do, but I can still smell it when they made the sausage from an old bore. I pass on the sausage when I get a whiff of that smell.
Thanks for reliving some of the craziness of my life once again. Enjoy a good pork chop and think of me – LOL!!! Enjoy the day!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.