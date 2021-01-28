Hey, Patterson neighbors! As I write this article, it is a glorious morning out my window. We have full sunshine, little-to-no breeze and the air is crisp. In our backyard, the morning temperature was twenty-six degrees, the coldest morning in several years for us.
Then things grew even more interesting. Through the closed windows, I could hear a strange noise, both an alarming noise and one of wonder. Two groups of coyotes were in the field just to the north howling and yapping at each other. The two to the east I could see out several hundred feet north of the fence. The other group to the west was so close to the fence their location was hidden from our view.
By the time you read this, the climate will have changed dramatically. The forecast is for a series of storms to come in bringing the valley inches of rain, high winds, possible flash flooding in the burn-scar areas and up to seven feet of snow in the mountains. The coyotes will have moved on from behind our house, maybe returning a time or two over the next days.
All of this makes this aging preacher remember a powerful truth from one of my favorite Power Psalms (Psalms I use to start my daily prayer times). Psalm 24:1-2 reads, “The earth is the Lord’s and everything in it, the world and all who live in it; for He founded it upon the seas and established it upon the waters.”
Then my thoughts turned to Psalm 104:5, which says, “He (God) set the earth on its foundation; it can never be moved.” For some more reading, look at Psalm 119:89-90. The earth, God’s word and God are all eternal.
Neighbors, the climate and weather are always changing, animals and even people are always on the move, and there is both good news and bad news every day. The God of Jesus Christ found in the Christian Bible is the only unchanging entity in the universe.
It is this God who set everything into motion in the creation week. He established the laws of physics. Remember the lie about there being no absolutes? There are countless absolutes around us like the time the sun breaks over the horizon to the east and disappears as it sets to the west. This is a constant, absolute truth no human has the power to change.
Another passage which goes along with this is Hebrews 13:8, “Jesus is the same yesterday and today and forever.” Yes, I firmly believe that as fact. Ken Hasekamp places his faith in the empty tomb of Jesus just as the New Testament of the Bible tells us. Nothing is going to change these facts, not even COVID.
You and I are the Lord’s. God loves us so much He sent His Son to save us, neighbor. Look me up if you would like help in growing your faith in Jesus. Always here if I can help. Enjoy the day!
By Ken Hasekamp, Adventure Christian Church.Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
