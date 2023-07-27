Joseph was the favored son, and he had a 'coat of many colors'. This coat clearly distinguished him as the beloved of his father, much to the chagrin of his 10 older brothers. Joseph also had something else, he had been given dreams by God (along with the ability to interpret dreams) these dreams indicated that Joseph would rise above his brothers, not only in their father's esteem but in all of life (Genesis 37:5-10).
As you might imagine this didn't go over so well when Joseph, Daddy's favorite, shared this revelation with the bros. When Jacob sent Joseph to check on the rest of his sons as they were away with the flocks, the brothers seized the opportunity, and likewise their brother, to get rid of this little problem and his dreams.
There's a lot to consider in the account of Joseph but of the things that we take note of we should be sure that we don't miss how the story of Joseph points us to the story of Christ. Joseph was beloved of his father, being the son of his old age, Jesus is drescibed as the "only begotten Son of God" and the Father said of Him, "this is My beloved Son im Whom I am well pleased" (Matthew 3:17). Joseph "brought a bad report" (Genesis 37:2) of his brothers to their father which of course contributed to their hatred for him.
What does that have to do with the Lord Jesus? His sinless life reveals our sinfulness, He is the One, the only one, that perfectly loved the Lord with all His heart and loved His neighbor as Himself. He sees past our self-righteousness to the sinful heart within and His coming to man demonstrates that man's attempts to get to God without Him are futile and even idolatrous. Joseph was despised by his brothers, the prophet Isaiah told of how the Messiah would be "despised and rejected" (Isaiah 53:3) and the Gospels describe how "He came unto His own and His own did not receive Him" (John 1:11).
Certainly, when it says "His own" this speaks of His own people, His own nation, the very people that had received the promises and prophecies of His coming (like Joseph's family hearing the dreams of his rise to power). Yet Jesus took on the nature of man, and came as the Savior of the world, of both Jews and Gentiles.
Are we like the brothers of Joseph? Do we despise the Beloved Son? Do we hate that He is righteous and we are not? Are we jealous that He is and will be the exalted One? What the brothers did not know in their rejection of Joseph and their attempts to destroy him is that they could not thwart what God had ordained.
Their own actions led to the outworking of God's plan (Genesis 45:4-8). A plan that even included saving them (Genesis 50:20). Which is what took place in the life of Christ, those that conspired against Jesus to kill Him were fulfilling the very things written about Him (Acts 13:27). "But God raised Him" (Acts 13:30) The brother's attempts to get rid of the dreams of Joseph ending up being the thing which led to the fulfillment of those dreams. "The counsel of the Lord stands forever..." Ps 33:11
Likewise, the attempts of the rulers to get rid of Christ only availed to the accomplishment of His purpose. "...to give His life a ransom for many" Mark 10:45 While the people's rejection of their Messiah and the calls to crucify Him could not keep the anointed One from being the highly exalted One. For as in the story of Joseph, the things foretold about Him came to pass.
Joseph rose to power, was exalted over all the people and was God's instrument to "save many people alive", not just his own family but all the people of the land. Jesus rose again, is Lord and Christ and has the name above every name (Acts 2:36 / Phillipians 2:9) and it is through Him alone that we can be saved.
Have you despised and rejected the Lord? There is still good news for you. When confronted with the reality that Jesus is Lord, and when you recognize His righteousness and your sinfulness, you can confess. You can confess your sin to God and trust Him for forgiveness (1 John 1:9), you can confess that Jesus is Lord and trust Him for salvation (Romans 10:9).
Here's some really good news, remember that coat of many colors that marked Joseph as the beloved son. Jesus will share His coat with you, by His grace you can be "accepted into the Beloved" (Ephesians 1:6) and have His righteouness given to you "...even the righteousness of God through faith in Jesus Christ to all and on all who believe" Romans 3:22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.