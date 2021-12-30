Hey, Patterson neighbors! What a wonderful, wet winter we are having. I praise the Lord for the rain and the snow.
In another sermon, I ran out of time before I could talk about how the Holy Spirit helps me through the storms (and earthquakes) and bad news in this life. I want to spend this sermon looking at the role of the Holy Spirit in the life of a follower of Jesus.
The Holy Spirit can be very controversial among the different groups in Christianity. Growing up in a suburban church in St. Louis, the views about the Holy Spirit confused me as each different church seemed to have its own view of the Spirit.
This space is not about feeding controversy. It is also not the place to jump into a deep theological presentation about any Biblical subject. If that is what you were hoping for, let me disappoint you terribly.
Over the last two years, we have had the “rug pulled out from under us” so to speak. Our lives have been thrown into some topsy turvy mess with every-changing rules and mandates due to the COVID mess. The feeling of hopelessness is growing, leading more people than ever into depression, especially teenagers and those in their twenties.
The Bible has an answer. Yes, you would expect a preacher to say that, but there really IS an answer. The answer is the Holy Spirit from God, who I believe is the third member of the Trinity (Father, Son, and Holy Spirit). That is as deep as I will go with the theological stuff.
The Gospel of John gives us more information about the Holy Spirit than the other Gospel writers. In John 14:26, we are introduced to the Holy Spirit with Jesus using the word “parakletos” meaning, “one who comes along side.”
In our English Bibles, parakletos is interpreted with many different and wonderful words: Comforter, Consoler, Counselor, Helper, Advocate, Guide, and more. Simply put, those who become followers of Jesus are promised the Holy Spirit (Acts 2:38-39), who comes along side of them in this life. This is the best part of following Jesus in my opinion. We get help right now!
When you are born-again (John 3:3-6), you will never walk alone in this life. The Holy Spirit will accompany and strengthen you. The more you seek to follow Jesus, the greater the Holy Spirit’s wonderful power will assist you.
The Holy Spirit is also the perfect gentleman. He will never stay where He is not wanted or force Himself upon a person. We must be willing to accept Him and stay open to His love and care for us. The Spirit will even plead our case before God the Father when we are without words (Romans 8:26-27).
Need some help finding Jesus and the comfort only the Holy Spirit can bring you? I am always here to help, neighbor. Enjoy the day AND Happy New Year!
By Pastor Ken Hasekamp, Adventure Christian Church. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
