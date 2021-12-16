Have you ever found yourself struggling to come up with the perfect Christmas gift for a loved one on your list? You wanted a gift that was especially for the recipient, but you also wanted a gift that could only came from you. You were seeking for the impossible gift.
God did not have any problem when providing the greatest gift ever given to mankind. He knew exactly what this world needed, and it could not possibly have come from anyone else. In Luke 1:26-31 the Bible says, “And the angel Gabriel was sent from God unto a city of Galilee . . . to a virgin . . . and the virgin's name was Mary. And the angel said unto her, thou shalt conceive in thy womb, and bring forth a son.” Of course, this wonderful gift was found in the Person of God’s own Son, Jesus Christ. John 3:16 says, “For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son.” What is it about this gift that made it so perfect? The answer to this question can be seen when the angel, Gabriel, describes this precious son to Mary.
•An Empathizing Saviour – Luke 1:31 says that the angel told Mary, “Thou . . . shalt call his name JESUS.” The very name of this little boy demonstrated the value of the gift. Matthew 1:21 says, “And she shall bring forth a son, and thou shalt call his name JESUS: for he shall save his people from their sins.” The name, Jesus, literally means “Jehovah is salvation.” This was the perfect gift that sinful mankind needed, and only God could have provided it!
•An Exalted Son – Luke 1:32 says, “He shall be great, and shall be called the Son of the Highest.” Jesus was also the impossible gift because no other human could ever be exalted on his own merit. Yet Jesus was exalted due to the submissive sacrifice that He made on the behalf of the human race. Philippians 2:8, 9 says, “And being found in fashion as a man, he humbled himself, and became obedient unto death, even the death of the cross. Wherefore God also hath highly exalted him, and given him a name which is above every name.” Again, this was the impossible gift that every man needed and only God could give.
•An Everlasting Sovereign – Luke 1:32, 33 says, “He shall be great, and shall be called the Son of the Highest: and the Lord God shall give unto him the throne of his father David: And he shall reign over the house of Jacob for ever; and of his kingdom there shall be no end.” It is impossible for a king to reign forever. Kings and kingdoms come and go. How disheartening would it be to come to Christ and find a temporary king. But those who receive this incredible gift enter into a kingdom that has no end! “The gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.” Romans 6:23.
By Pastor Timothy Benefield, Golden Valley Baptist. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
