One of the most famous Psalms in the Bible is Psalm 23, written by a shepherd boy named David who would later become the second King of Israel. Psalm 23 has been a source of comfort and strength for generations of believers. May it be of encouragement to you as well as we face challenging times in our lives.
A psalm of David:
The Lord is my shepherd; I have all that I need. He lets me rest in green meadows; he leads me beside peaceful streams. He renews my strength. He guides me along right paths, bringing honor to his name. Even when I walk through the darkest valley, I will not be afraid, for you are close beside me. Your rod and your staff protect and comfort me. You prepare a feast for me in the presence of my enemies. You honor me by anointing my head with oil. My cup overflows with blessings. Surely your goodness and unfailing love will pursue me all the days of my life, and I will live in the house of the Lord forever. Psalm 23:1-6, New Living Translation.
In those days, sheep were common in Palestine. The role of the shepherd was crucial to protect the animals from predators and robbers.
The teaching is clear. In a world filled with dangers and challenges, God Himself is our Shepherd. He is the one who sustains us, provides for us and protects us from all evil. In the New Testament, Jesus Christ boldly stated: “I am the good shepherd. The good shepherd lays down his life for the sheep.” John. 10:11
Are you going through some rough spots in your life at this time? Are you facing health challenges, financial uncertainty or the pain of broken relationships? Jesus is willing to shield you. Sometimes He does not spare us the dark night, but He goes through it with us, so that we can face our worst fears and defeat them.
The Good Shepherd is here for you, closer than you think, only a whisper away. Cry out to him in the moment of your greatest need, He will comfort you, strengthen you and give you victory over all your challenges!
By Pastor Cesar Buitrago, Patterson Christian Fellowship. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
