The love affair comes to an end

Hello neighbors! They finished harvesting the tomatoes in the field behind my house last night after working there for two weeks. I am still utterly amazed at how many loads of tomatoes they get from these vines. Tomato sauce for the world grown right here.
As promised, here are more stories about my old ’57 Chevy. As with any first love, there were some awkward times. Some stories are funnier than others. You decide on your favorite.
I was pulled over by a police officer for speeding in my first two weeks of driving. I would shut the motor off and coast down long hills. The old beast did not have any power assist for the steering and brakes plus it was a manual tranny. It would coast amazingly well. This time I went by a county cop doing around 45-MPH in a 30-MPH zone.
Seeing the police car start rolling after I passed, I just pulled around the corner and parked in the subdivision where I was going anyway. The officer soon joined me at my driver’s window. I handed him my pink slip, as I had not received my official license yet.
In the back seat were two suitcases which were easily visible to the officer. He asked me, “Sir, what are in the suitcases?” Him saying “sir” was very funny as he held the pink slip of this sixteen-years-old. His professionalism was about to be challenged.
“Officer,” I said, “Those are filled with Tupperware. I am a Tupperware dealer and I use them when I hold parties.”
The good officer NEVER cracked a smile. He went back to his car, ran my plates, then returned to my driver’s side window. He handed my pink slip back to me. Then said, “Mr. Hasekamp, slow down and be more careful.” Then he let me go on my way.
Can you for a moment imagine how much fun he had telling the other cops about this sixteen-year-old he pulled over in a ’57 Chevy who was a Tupperware dealer? Something tells me I became one of his favorite stories.
Within weeks of the above, I realized Tupperware was not my future, even though my mother was a top manager with them. It was time to get a job with a regular, predictable paycheck. I was blessed with a good job as a dietary assistant at a local hospital. It paid $2.78 per hour, which was nearly $.50 an hour more than minimum wage. Jackpot!
The second week of work, it started snowing that afternoon in St. Louis. To my father’s shame, I put my ONE snow tire on the Chevy, thinking it would help me with traction. With an open differential, not so much. I somehow made it to work and back home without having an accident or getting stuck. God is good! The next purchase was two new, proper snow tires.
A strange sound from the back seat kept getting my attention. Upon further investigation, I discovered a portion of the door sills and the lower c-pillar had rusted away. You could now see the left-rear tire from inside the car. When you hit a puddle, the water would splash into the interior of the car. Not good!
A simple, sixteen-year-old solution: heavy duty aluminum foil from mom’s kitchen. About four thicknesses of foil, carefully crafted and place under the remaining trim screws, would keep the water and even some of the noise out. Problem solved, but the foil had to be replaced every few months.
There was a rather HUGE safety issue with my old wagon. The front-end bushing were completely gone. To drive the car straight down the road, you had to hold the steering wheel some seventy-degrees off center. If you let go of the steering wheel, the car would make a right hand turn on its own. Fun!
Dad fixed it for me one Saturday. I woke up to my car jacked up and in dozens of pieces on the garage floor. “Dad, what are you doing?” I asked.
“Well, we needed to fix the front end, so I decided today was the day. Besides, you are grounded for getting in after curfew,” he told me. “But Dad, how am I going to get to work this afternoon?” I asked in near-panic. Dad calmly replied, “Don’t worry, I am going to take you.”
My head most likely exploded. But my ’57 drove like new, and I could tell all the guys I at work my car needed work, rather than telling them I was grounded. Thanks, Dad!
From May 1977 until I was married in May 1980, the old wagon was my back-up car. After purchasing my first new vehicle in September 1979, I had pretty much quit driving it. It started to become one with the earth once again, rusting and rotting where it was parked at my parents’ acreage.
In the summer of 1989, it became time to sell my first love. It was no longer safe to drive, so my brother and I loaded it on to my trailer to deliver to a Tri-Five restoration guy. The car burned oil and smoked so bad we could not see anything. Once on the trailer and shut down, I found out the rear leaf spring mounting points had completely rusted off. Only by a miracle and a smooth clutch foot did I not break the rear end loose from under the car.
The last picture ever taken was me holding my hat over my heart as I said goodbye to my first love. I wonder what they made from its scrap metal. Thanks for the memories, old beast.
Stay cool, safe, and healthy out there, neighbors! Enjoy the day!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.