I want you to imagine a place where ice cream and custard grow on trees, and coconut milk flavored tapioca pudding grows on vines. This place is a feast for your taste buds and your imagination as sweet dragon eggs clad in neon pink scales hang from a thorny fortress of tentacles, and stars both big and small have come down from the sky to hangout among the leaves. Visiting this magical place could be as easy as stepping into your own backyard.
The world of rare fruit available to you is so much bigger than what you have seen in the grocery store, and the California Rare Fruit Growers (CRFG) can teach you about these amazing plants and how to grow them. As the largest amateur fruit growing organization in the world, CRFG is focused on providing education on growing rare fruits in an environmentally friendly way, and has extensive resources for learning about and growing rare fruit. Their monthly publication, Fruit Gardener magazine, is chock full of photographs highlighting fruit flavors found in the far off corners of the world, information about how to grow them yourself, and recipes that will make you feel like a gourmet.
My own experience with CRFG began a decade ago when a CRFG member who happened to be visiting our home noticed that I had over a dozen baby mango plants scattered around the house. Mango plants are delightful to grow from seed. If you crack open the hard shell casing of the pit you will find a gigantic bean-shaped seed inside that will grow a sprout with color-changing leaves that shift from purple to red before finally turning green. I had become a bit obsessed with the vibrant dance of the baby mango sprouts and planted the seeds from every mango I ate. The CRFG member understood that joy and brought me a stack of Fruit Gardener magazines the next day. I poured over the pages and got excited when I perused the events section and saw the words fruit tastings. I learned that so many of these rare fruits are within my reach, and I can taste them and grow them myself.
The term rare fruit includes more than just those fruits that most have never heard of before, it also includes the many seldom seen varieties of favorites like apples, pears, stone fruit, pomegranates, figs, and grapes. Want to try an apple that is spicy? Try Junaluska apples. Looking for a fig with a citrusy complex flavor that isn't too sickly sweet? Try Col de Dame Noir figs.
My first CRFG fruit tasting was an apple tasting during fall harvest season. Over 70 different apples were brought in by the membership and set out onto separate plates for us to slice and try. We ruminated over the taste and texture of each bite-sized morsel and rated them on our note sheets. The winner, a honeycrisp from a dry orchard that did not irrigate, was announced followed by craft hard cider and more fruits.
In addition to tastings, CRFG also holds regular exchanges. Attending a CRFG scion and plant exchange is one of the easiest and cheapest ways to get a lot of new and interesting fruit plants to add to your garden. The last one I attended had an entry donation of only $5 and I came home with 4 new kinds of grape scions, 5 new kinds of pomegranate scions, and a small Surinam cherry. Scion wood consists of properly trimmed cuttings taken during pruning season that can be grafted onto existing trees or rooted and grown as its own plant. The CRFG will even teach you how to graft those scions so a single tree can produce multiple varieties of that fruit.
Remember that magical place I asked you to imagine earlier? That place is growing ice cream beans wrapped in a vanilla ice cream flavored cotton candy fluff, white sapote with a creamy custard texture and a fruity flavor mixed with caramel and vanilla, Akebia chocolate vine named for the hint of chocolate scent of the flowers that grow into otherworldly purple pods filled with fruity coconut milk tapioca pudding textured pulp, dragonfruit, starfruit, and Surinam cherries.
If you want to learn more about these rare fruits and connect with the locals that grow them you can find out more by visiting www.crfg.org or emailing san_joaquin@crfg.org. Members receive Fruit Gardener magazine and invites to events like fruit tastings and exchanges, but anyone can request to be put on the local San Joaquin Valley chapter mailing list to take advantage of the free educational opportunities available to the public.
The Patterson Garden Club will be hosting a presentation by our local CRFG chapter on Thursday, April 22nd at 10 am. To learn more about joining the Patterson Garden Club and how to attend presentations like this, contact the membership chair, Frank Stehli, at 209-402-2015.
Rachel Dyer
Patterson Garden Club
