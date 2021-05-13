The Need of the Heart

No matter what our history is, or the color of our skin, or our social and economic status, every human being has a deep need of the heart.
Experts have identified five basic needs of every human being. If these are not satisfied we will struggle along in our life journey. These needs are:
1) PURPOSE: Why am I here? What is the purpose of my existence? Is there life after death?
2) IDENTITY: Who am I? How can I fulfill the different roles in my life?
3) SATISFACTION: Who loves me? Whom do I truly love? Am I fulfilled, happy, complete?
4) FREEDOM: How can I be free from my fears, addictions and strongholds?
5) HOPE: How can I be a positive person in the midst of negativity?
Many seek to satisfy these needs by following their selfish pleasures and desires. But time after time they find themselves defeated. Others pursue a religion, but unfortunately they find frustration and bitterness. Religion does not have the power to transform us. But God offers us Good News.
On one occasion, Jesus Christ taught a crowd of followers by saying:
“I am the bread of life; he who comes to me will never be hungry, and whoever believes in me will never be thirsty.” John 6:35
Jesus Christ, dear friend, can satisfy the deep longings of your heart. He alone is qualified to fill you with everlasting peace and love. A relationship with the risen Christ can change your life forever. Do you know Him personally, intimately? We all know something about Him, but knowing Him is something completely different. He loves you and wants to give you life and even more abundantly! He is able to give you purpose and meaning to your life.
“You have made us for yourself, O Lord, and our heart is restless until it rests in you.” St. Augustine
“Lord Jesus Christ, I want to know you, I want to love you, please forgive my independence from you and fill me with your life and your light. I surrender my life to you and commit to serve you. Amen.”
n By Pastor Cesar Buitrago, Patterson Christian Fellowship. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
