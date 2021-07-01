The Patterson-Westley Chamber of Commerce presents: A Holly Jolly Christmas

The Patterson-Westley Chamber of Commerce will present “A Holly Jolly Christmas,” on December 4, 2021. The Chamber’s annual celebration returns this year with a host of activities to be enjoyed by all.
The family friendly Hot Cocoa Run, presented by Soroptimist International, will kick off the event at 8:00 a.m. followed by the Downtown Candy Cane Hunt for the kids from 11 a.m. to noon with lots of wonderful prizes for the kiddos.
A Holiday Bazaar for crafty vendors will be held in the Chamber office, located at 13 Plaza Circle, from 1-4 p.m.
Thompson Chevrolet is partnering with The Chamber this year to present a wonderful band out of Modesto.
California Creedence, a Classic Rock band that will wow you with all the classic hits, will take center stage downtown at 3:00 p.m.
The tree lighting ceremony, which will also include all of the trees and wreaths decorated by local artists, groups, and businesses will begin at 5:45 p.m.
The Holly Jolly Parade will feature 40 lighted contestants this year! In previous years the parade has included local businesses, school groups, and dance troupes. Their enthusiasm and time commitment is always evident in their displays so pay attention to the details because the parade is a contest and you’ll have an opportunity to help choose the winners!
After the parade ends come to U.S. Bank and get your photo taken with Santa while various acts continue to entertain.
The residence and business decorating contest will take place the week following the parade.
Stay up to date with all of the Chamber’s Holly Jolly announcements, by following Patterson-Westley Chamber of Commerce on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/pattersonWestleyChamber.
Participant forms can be downloaded from the Chamber’s website at www.pattersonwestleychamber.org.
If you have any questions: Parade Entries: Naomi Jacobson 209-985-6234; Hot Cocoa Run, and Christmas Trees and Wreaths Juanzette Hunter 209-892-6151; Vendor and Entertainment Joanne Marci 209-642-6340.
