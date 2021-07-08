“Let any one of you who is without sin be the first to throw the stone at her” Jn. 8:7
One of the most moving stories of the New Testament is the story of the woman caught in adultery.
The truth is that these leaders did not care about the woman or about sin. They were using this question to as a trap, so they could accuse Jesus.
But Jesus stooped down and wrote in the dust with his finger. They kept demanding an answer. Finally, he stood up and said, “Let any one of you who is without sin be the first to throw the stone at her.” Once again, he bent over and began writing on the ground. The men left one by one, beginning with the oldest. Finally, Jesus and the woman were there alone.
Jesus stood up and asked her, “Where is everyone? Isn’t there anyone left to accuse you?” “No sir,” the woman answered. Then Jesus told her, “I am not going to accuse you either. You may go now, but don’t sin anymore.”
We can learn at least three things about the grace that Jesus Christ offers.
1) Grace delivers us from condemnation and death. Everybody was ready to stone her. We as human beings are quick at judging and accusing others but we seldom look at our own faults and sins. Many times our accusations against others come from wrong motives, or they are unfair. If you notice in the story, the woman was brought up to be stoned, the question is, where was the man? It is impossible to commit adultery by yourself!
When you surrender your life to Christ, you will enjoy a life without guilt and condemnation. He sets you free! You can walk with a new life because you have been completely forgiven.
One by one, the men left the scene, accused by their own consciences.
The only one, who could cast the stone to the woman, was Jesus himself, since he never committed a sin! Yet He did not do it.
Neither do I condemn you, said Jesus. If you receive Jesus’ grace, God will no longer condemn you.
2) Grace transforms our hearts. God’s law is perfect, beautiful and righteous! He hates evil. But the problem is that no one can fulfill the law perfectly. This is why everybody left except Jesus. The good news is that in Christ, God can give us a new heart. This is the essence of the new covenant: “I will give you a new heart and put a new spirit in you; I will remove from you your heart of stone and give you a heart of flesh. And I will put my Spirit in you and move you to follow my decrees and be careful to keep my laws. Ez.36:26-27 When we receive God’s grace we have desire to obey God and get rid of our sinful behaviors. Grace is the only way to true holiness!
3) Finally, grace is only for the humble. The proud cannot receive it. If you are self-righteous you are so far from grace. Grace is only given to the broken-hearted, to those who desperately need a Savior. If you are your own “savior” grace cannot reach you. The story ends with the religious leaders running away from Jesus and the sinful woman is the one receiving grace. Now the question is, are you enjoying His grace?
- By Pastor Cesar Buitrago, Patterson Christian. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders
