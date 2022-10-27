In the book of Luke, chapter 15, we find a trilogy of parables (or stories) about the lost. The first is the Parable of the Lost Sheep, the second is the Parable of the Lost Coin and the third is the Parable of the Lost Son. All three of these stories have a similar theme: the lost is found and returned. Jesus’ main point was about us. You and me living in our lost state and returning to a right relationship with the father. Today, I want to focus on the last parable of chapter 15.
The Parable of the Lost Son is also known as the Parable of the Prodigal Son. This is a well-known story. People who do not consider themselves “Bible scholars” still know about the story of the prodigal son. Growing up in church, and pastoring for over 20 years now, I have heard my share of sermons and explanations of this famous story. People have brought some in-depth study about this story and the characters within it. However, for me, I always return back to the simplistic, yet powerful message of redemption, coming back home to a right relationship with the Father.
At the beginning of the story the younger of two sons asked his father for his inheritance immediately. He did not want to wait for his father to die. He wanted his money, and he wanted it now! (That phrase would make a great commercial - but I digress). He requested and took his inheritance prior to the appointed time. He was entitled to it. It was just at the wrong time and with the wrong motive.
Many times in our lives, our ask and/or plea to our heavenly father is not wrong. It may be that the timing is wrong and maybe even our motive is not pure. Philippians 4:19 states, “And my God will meet all your needs according to the riches of His glory in Christ Jesus.” Matthew 7:11 says, “If you, then, though you are evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father in heaven give good gifts to those who ask him!” So, the point is that our heavenly Father is a good father and wants to bless us. But maybe sometimes our timing is off and/or our motive is not pure.
We find ourselves in difficult situations, much like the prodigal son found himself in. He separated himself from his father and his household to live what the Bible calls “wild living”. Being separated from the father, he chose to live a life that led to destruction and squandered his entire inheritance. It got so bad for the son, that he had to take a job taking care of pigs (something that a good, upstanding Jew would never do.) As a result of our bad decisions, we too find ourselves in situations that we thought we would never be in. Some people call it “rock bottom.”
The prodigal son had hit his rock bottom, but the Bible says that he came to his senses (Luke 15:17). There are times in our lives that we must hit rock bottom in order to look up. I wish it was not true but sometimes these lessons, although very hard, are the most valuable. However, repentance does not happen until we look up, come to our senses, and make our way back home. Which brings me to my last point: it is time to come home.
The prodigal thought he blew it with his father. He thought that he could never restore the relationship with his father because of all the wrong he did to him. He went home with the intention of asking to become one of his father’s servants. What he said and did separated him from the father’s love, right? Well, Romans 8:35-39 says something different. It clearly states, “Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Shall trouble or hardship or persecution or famine or nakedness or danger or sword? As it is written: “For your sake we face death all day long; we are considered as sheep to be slaughtered.” No, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him who loved us. For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
There is nothing and no one that can separate you from God’s love. He is waiting with open arms for you to just come home. There is a part of the parable that I love so much. It is found in verse 20 and says, “But while he was still a long way off, his father saw him and was filled with compassion for him; he ran to his son, threw his arms around him and kissed him.” All the son needed to do was make his way back home and the father ran to him, hugged, and kissed him. The relationship was restored.
Today, I have no idea who is reading this or what you are going through. You might be looking for answers because you have hit rock bottom. You might have a strained relationship with our heavenly Father because of some things that you did or said in the past and you feel that it has separated you permanently from God’s love. It could be some other reason I am not even thinking of but it has weighed on your heart for a while now. I encourage you to read Luke 15 but more importantly I encourage you to make your way back home. Remember, nothing can separate you from God’s love. Just come home and let our heavenly Father run toward you, wraps His loving arms around you and welcome you back. Just come home.
By Pastor Israel ”Ezy” Ulibarri, Family Christian Center. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
