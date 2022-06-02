If you are a child of God, the Bible makes it clear that God has given a spiritual gift to you that you might glorify Him in your local church. Paul said in Romans 12:6 that “having then gifts differing according to the grace that is given to us” we are each to use our gifts with diligence. God desires for every believer to identify his spiritual gift and use it faithfully. Of course, the primary purpose for diligently using one’s spiritual gift is for the glory of God. I Peter 4:10,11 says, “As every man hath received the gift, even so minister the same one to another, as good stewards of the manifold grace of God . . . that God in all things may be glorified through Jesus Christ.” Sadly, when spiritual gifts are used for self-centered purposes, they often become the source of jealousy, pride, and contention in the church. Here are three more specific purposes for the spiritual gifts:
The Unity of the Church
I Corinthians chapter twelve offers many wonderful details to consider regarding spiritual gifts, but it has one overarching theme. The exercise of spiritual gifts by individuals should bring the body of Christ together in unity. Paul repeatedly uses language that emphasizes that, though there are many members of the body, there is one body of Christ. In I Corinthians 12:6, Paul states, “There are diversities of operations, but it is the same God which worketh all in all.” Every member of the church should be sure to exercise his own gift, to acknowledge the gift of others, and to interact with other members in unity through joy and sorrow “that there should be no schism in the body; but that the members should have the same care one for another.” (I Corinthians 12:25) The proper use of spiritual gifts should never be a cause for division within the church.
The Charity of the Church
I Corinthians chapter thirteen is not often a resource on the spiritual gifts; however, it is placed right in the middle of the longest section of Scripture on the subject. It makes a vital point. Any demonstration of spiritual gifts that is not bathed in charity is completely worthless. This message is summarized in I Corinthians 13:2. “And though I have the gift of prophecy, and understand all mysteries, and all knowledge . . . and have not charity, I am nothing.” Spiritual gifts without charity are pointless.
The Edification of the Church
I Corinthians chapter fourteen carries a clear message. The use of spiritual gifts is for the edification of the church body rather than personal edification. In I Corinthians 14:12, Paul encourages believers, “Even so ye, forasmuch as ye are zealous of spiritual gifts, seek that ye may excel to the edifying of the church.” Christians who are more interested in self-edification make clear that they are operating out of pride. Every child of God should be eager to take the gift that God has given to him and humbly build up the rest of the body of Christ.
By Pastor Timothy Benefield Sr., Golden Valley Baptist Church Methodist-Presbyterian. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.