What are you thankful for? Lists of blessings often tend to focus on material items and on relationships. Certainly, these are good gifts from God and should be received with thankfulness; however, there is an often-overlooked gift listed in Scripture that should evoke joyful gratitude from every child of God. In Psalm 30:4, King David joyfully proclaims, “Sing unto the LORD, O ye saints of his, and give thanks at the remembrance of his holiness.” Again, in Psalm 97:12 the psalmist declares with delight, “Rejoice in the LORD, ye righteous; and give thanks at the remembrance of his holiness.” In a wicked, defiled world believers can be comforted by the holiness of God.
•God’s Holiness Reveals God’s Goodness – As the Israelites sang a song of gratitude to God in Exodus 15:11, they sang, “Who is like unto thee, O LORD, among the gods? who is like thee, glorious in holiness, fearful in praises, doing wonders?” The God of the Bible is unique among the gods of this world in that He is glorious in holiness. There is none like Him in purity and righteousness!
•God’s Holiness Reveals God’s Glory – Isaiah describes a scene in which God is high and lifted up on His throne in Heaven and the seraphim fly about the throne. Isaiah 6:3 says, “And one cried unto another, and said, Holy, holy, holy, is the LORD of hosts: the whole earth is full of his glory.” The glory of God is a difficult thing for mankind to comprehend, but in His holiness one can begin to get a glimpse.
•God’s Holiness Reveals Our Guilt – When Isaiah saw the holiness of God and the glory it revealed, he suddenly become aware of his own lack of holiness. This revelation caused him to say, “Woe is me! for I am undone; because I am a man of unclean lips, for mine eyes have seen the King, the LORD of hosts.” Jeremiah 17:9 says, “The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked: who can know it?” When men compare themselves to other men, they will likely never know the depth of the wickedness and sin in their own hearts, but when the heart of man is compared to God’s holiness the picture quickly becomes clear.
•God’s Holiness Reveals Our Goal - When a person is born again through faith in the Lord Jesus Christ, God has a purpose for him beyond just saving him from Hell. In I Thessalonians chapter three, the Apostle Paul is speaking of the work that God wants to do in each believer’s heart. I Thessalonians 3:13 says that the work of God is, “To the end he may stablish your hearts unblameable in holiness before God.” God makes it very clear in I Peter 1:15,16 when He says, “But as he which hath called you is holy, so be ye holy in all manner of conversation; Because it is written, Be ye holy; for I am holy.”
Charles Spurgeon once said, “No one who loves holiness has the slightest cause to envy the prosperity of the worldling.” Any believer who studies and meditates on the holiness of God will soon become filled with gratitude for all that God’s holiness means to him and does for him. As you rejoice over your many blessings this season, please take some time and “give thanks at the remembrance of his holiness.”
By Pastor Timothy Benefield Sr, Golden Valley Baptist Church. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.