“Like clay in the hand of the potter, so you are in My hand.” Jeremiah 18:4
In the 70s I was on staff at Southwestern Oklahoma State University. It was a campus of about 7,000 students, a school noted nationwide for its School of Pharmacy and its nursing program. It was a picturesque campus nestled on the northern edge of the city of Weatherford, the hometown of astronaut Tom Stafford.
As clean as that campus was, there was one building that was absolutely filthy. It was the art building. Not only was stuff just thrown all over, but on the bottom floor there was always dust on the floor. You left footprints as you walked through the hall. You see, the bottom floor was for the potters. The stained aprons thrown over chairs were such a contrast to the crisp white lab coats hanging in the Pharmacy Department. Chunks of mud (clay) everywhere. Yet out of that pig sty came the most beautiful pieces of pottery.
When it comes to you and me, our lives are ruined and broken. But God can pick us up, clean us up, and reshape us into something beautiful and useful. These are the remolding hands of God. God takes your messed up life in His hand and says to you, “I want to give you a second chance.”
His are the potter’s hands. He completely changes the end result. He breaks that clay (mud) down to a lump and sculpts and reshapes it into something brand new. I thank God for a hand like that, because all of us have messed up at some point. All of us have ruined something in our lives. Maybe you have ruined everything! Praise God for His remolding hands!
It all makes sense in light of Jeremiah 18. This is one of the most tender passages in all of scripture. In this portion of scripture, the nation of Israel is represented as clay in the potter’s hand. If you are in need of God’s remaking, if you want the hands of God to remold you, to reshape your life, redirect you, make something useful for Him, draw comfort from Jeremiah 18.
The clay was useless. But the potter picked out the impurities from that clay, put it back on the wheel, and with his gentle hands worked and worked that pile of glob into a beautiful, useful vessel.
God’s word to us is this: “As a potter can do that with clay, I can do that with you.”
By Pastor Paul Johnson, Our Savior’s Lutheran.Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.