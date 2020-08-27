The Save Mart Companies launches “Round Up The Change” to support American Red Cross Fire Relief Efforts

On Aug. 24 The Save Mart Companies has launched a campaign to support American Red Cross Fire Relief’s efforts during the massive wildfire emergency underway throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, Central and Northern California.
Effective today, the “Round Up The Change” fundraiser starts in all Save Mart, Lucky, Lucky California, and FoodMaxx stores. Shoppers can “Round Up the Change” at checkout and donate the difference to the American Red Cross Fire Relief. Shoppers are welcome to donate more than just the change to support their fellow neighbors and Californians impacted by the devastating fires. Each donation will be printed on the receipt for a record of the tax-deductible donation.
The American Red Cross helps provide safe shelter for residents who have been impacted by the wildfires as well as meals, health services, comfort and other support for affected residents. The American Red Cross Fire Relief works with disaster response partners to coordinate ongoing relief efforts and develop longer-term recovery plans.
“This is a quick and easy way for our shoppers to help support the heroic work being done by the American Red Cross in communities throughout California ravaged by the active wildfires,” said Hal Levitt, senior vice president of retail operations. “The Save Mart Companies is dedicated to helping the communities in which we serve and the “Round Up The Change” fundraiser allows us to help our friends, family members, and neighbors in their time of need.”
The Save Mart Companies operates 206 stores throughout California and Northern Nevada under the banners of FoodMaxx, Lucky and Save Mart. The Save Mart Companies is committed to sourcing a wide variety of local products to communities throughout California and Northern Nevada. In addition to its retail operation, the company also operates Smart Refrigerated Transport and is a partner in Super Store Industries (SSI), which owns and operates a distribution center in Lathrop and the Sunnyside Farms dairy processing plant in Turlock. For more information on the company, please visit: www.TheSaveMartCompanies.com.
