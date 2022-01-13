Let’s face it, nothing magically happens when we come into a new year. Many of us envision, dream and chart out what the year is going to be like. We make resolutions and goals, or decide we're going to figure some things out - and it's going to be great. Things like, "I’m going to spend more time with my family. I’m going to get on a budget. I’m going to get healthy physically and mentally, I'm going to…" you fill in the blank.
Notice we don’t write down the things that actually DO happen. I’m going to have a conflict at work. I’m going to be criticized. I’m going to have relational struggles, or I might have some health issues.
What could our year look like if we truly stopped moving forward with unhealthy decision-making and bad habits, and actually took control of our lives? Can it be done without God? I don’t think so. We serve a God of purpose. You are not here by accident, and you didn't just come about by chance. There's something that God has put in our hearts that causes us to crave something more… something significant and eternal. The time is now to grab hold of that. But how?
I believe there are a few things we need to know about our relationship with God in order to “seize the moment”, if you will. We actually need to embrace some things about how God sees us in order to do this.
1. You are uniquely DESIGNED and LOVED by God.
Jeremiah 29 walks through a relational conversation between God and Israel with which you and I can identify. Like the Israelites, there will be many times in our lives when we ask the question, “Where’s God?” The answer God gave to Israel is one we can cling to. That He’s never left us, or abandoned us. That even though we may be in a season of “captivity” or pain or struggle or challenge, God still knows us, and He wants us to know Him. We are His children (Romans 8). Another concept to remember is:
2. You can KNOW and EXPERIENCE God.
Have you ever wondered what your purpose is in life? Why you were born? Answer – to know God and to have a relationship with Him. Once that happens, you’re called to grow His kingdom NOW on earth. Lastly, God wants you to know that:
3. God is giving you HOPE and a FUTURE.
God created you with intent. He has a hope and a future for you. It may not look the way YOU envision, but it’s a future that God planned out for you before the foundations of the earth were laid. Once we embrace our purpose, and choose to find our identity in Jesus, instead of the identity culture tries to give us, we will have a contentedness about us that can’t be described. The Apostle Paul describes it best in (Philippians 4:11-13).
Life is going to be hard and challenging sometimes… but God is always good and faithful. Look toward eternity. Life will go really well sometimes and even bring some measure of success… but don’t put your hope in that. Put your hope beyond this world and into the hands of a Savior who gave His life for you. That’s Jesus…
For more info about this message or series, visit us at newlifecc.com.
