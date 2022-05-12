The truck driving preacher - part one

Hey there, Patterson neighbors and others way beyond 95363. Thanks for letting your eyes and mind drift over these words of this nutty scribe. It really is an honor to entertain you.
As I have mentioned before, from August 1976 through July 1978, I worked for Tektronix at their St. Louis service center while also attending high school. On occasion, we would receive deliveries by large, over-the-road trucks as some of our equipment was too large for United Parcel Service (UPS) and FedEx. Many of the truck drivers struggled to get their trucks up against our dock. I would tell myself, “I could drive and back a trailer better than that driver.”
When I was seventeen, one of the guys at Tek needed me to haul a sixteen-foot trailer behind my old 1957 Chevrolet with his new-used lawn tractor on it. When we arrived at the place in south St. Louis, I ended up needing to back the trailer down a narrow street with parked cars on both sides. AND I did so without messing up even once.
The man from whom my friend, Terry, was purchasing the lawn tractor asked me, “Where did you learn to drive a trailer like that?” I told him it was my first time ever doing so and I do not think he believed me. Backing a trailer seemed to come natural for me.
From that day forward, I started dreaming of becoming a truck driver. I have owned a variety of pull-behind, tag trailers behind Old Yeller’, my 1979 Chevy pick-up truck with which I used to snowplow and pull a variety of equipment over the years. If someone needed something moved on a trailer, they would always call Ken Hasekamp.
Fast-forward to 1993: while on a trip to California for a vacation in January, God put it on my heart to move to Quincy, Illinois where I had been preaching for over two years. I drove the one-hundred-twenty miles each direction each weekend to minister to the folks at the Columbus Christian Church. The death of a key member was the catalyst for this change in thinking.
The problem was the church could not fully support us financially, so I would need another source of income. Mike and Ginny Gully attended our church whose father owned Gully Transportation. One of his key guys in the safety department, Duane Seals, told me they would hire me at Gully part-time AND they had their own truck driving school which was free.
This seemed like a perfect fit. I ALWAYS wanted to drive a big truck and I needed extra income so my wife could stay home with our three sons, one of which was just born. School started Monday, July 5 at Gully Transportation. One of our church members let me live in their basement while I attended the four-week school as my family was still in St. Louis.
Our instructor, Frank, asked for a volunteer to go to the truck shed and bring out a truck. I jumped at the chance. Another student and I walked to the shed, found the correct truck number, and climbed in. It was a cabover Freightliner, meaning the engine was between the front seats under what they call the “doghouse” which separated the seats.
In this model, you had to flip the ignition switch to the “on” position, be sure the transmission was in neutral, engage the clutch, then press TWO buttons at the same time to get beast to start. I successfully did all that and was now setting behind the wheel of a running semi. COOL!
I also knew all I needed to do was slip it into gear and let the clutch out slowly without giving it any extra fuel via the accelerator pedal. Diesel trucks have a huge amount of torque just off idle, so you should never give them any more fuel until you are rolling. All was going great until I went to shift into second. It would not go into the next gear. There was ugly grinding because the rookie driver had never double-clutched before, which you must do when shifting a heavy-duty manual transmission.
Up the little hill I went in low gear, being careful not to over-rev the engine. In the next days I would learn to shift while double-clutching and how to go from low range to high range. All of this was very foreign to me, even though I learned to drive a stick-shift in my first car, that old, rusty 1957 Chevy wagon (see my August ’21 Ken’s Korner). It became second nature very quickly.
Next, it was time to hook up to a fifty-three-foot trailer, learn to make very wide turns, and begin to learn how to back up that huge trailer. Guess what? I could back that trailer up like a pro in no time. On the first day, the instructor let me back between two other trailers which is frightening to many beginners.
As a truck driver, you must have a “handle” or nickname you use on the CB radio. Mine became “The Preacher” because I am one.
The Preacher still enjoys driving a big truck, having driven off and on since that time for four trucking companies. To God’s glory, I have never had an accident with another vehicle. The last time I drove was during the tomato harvest in 2013 for a local company which halls lots of those little red vegetables. My commercial driver’s license (CDL) is kept current, with only a physical needed to jump into a big truck and take off again.
Well, I am out of space, so some stories which happened out on the road, including my very first days with my finisher, Charlie (a.k.a. Golden Eagle). Watch for a Part Two coming soon.
Hey, keep’er tween the lines out there, drivers. Enjoy the day!
