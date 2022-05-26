Hey Patterson neighbors and readers far and wide. Thanks for stopping by and letting your mind drift with my thoughts for a brief time. This is part two of the truck driving escapades of The Preacher.
To obtain a commercial driver's license (CDL), one must study for and pass no less than five tests before you can drive any type of commercial vehicle on the road, including all size of trucks. I already had my CDL due to being a substitute bus driver in the Pattonville School District in the early 1990’s, but that is another story for another time.
The day came in week four of our truck driving school for us to take the driving portion of the CDL examination. For this, we needed to drive a semi-truck and trailer with a highway patrol examiner riding with us. We had purchased a home in Illinois, so I would test in Quincy using a Gully cabover truck and a short twenty-eight-foot trailer they kept around for testing.
“Long Johns” or “L.J.” (his C.B. handle) would be the driver who took the truck to the testing site so four of us could use it to take our driving test. Well, L.J. hopped out of the truck and forgot to set the parking brake. He was about fifty feet from the truck and trailer when I yelled, “The truck is rolling backwards,” as I was walking towards him and the other who had ridden with him. He jumped in and stopped it before any issues happened.
The Preacher had decided to go first, as my instructors were confident I would pass, which I did. If the first person fails, the others lose confidence. The examiner took off a couple of points here and there, but they were very minor. They told me I was a good driver.
The next stage was to spend a couple of weeks with a “finisher.” This was a veteran truck driver with whom you would learn about life on the road. My finisher was “The Golden Eagle” whose name was Charlie. He had been with Gully Transportation for many years and was a great guy.
We met up at the company yard in Quincy. I would take the first shift driving the big Freightliner conventional or “hood” as we call them in the business. I had trained on a cabover, so this was a very different experience driving with a big hood in front of me, a completely different gear shifter, steer wheel position, and no “doghouse” between the front seats.
We were not on the road thirty minutes when Charlie said, “You know how to shift!” I was his first rookie driver who could run the truck up through the gears (nine forward gears) without grinding them. We were off to a great start.
BUT things were about to get interesting. The Great Flood of 1993 was happening on the Mississippi River in August 1993. We had to drive to Keokuk, Iowa to cross the river as the other bridge approaches were still flooded.
The Mississippi was still over flood stage and over the road. They took portable k-wall, placed the k-wall on the white lines on each side of the road, then filled the area between will large rocks, then gravel to form a roadbed a foot or so out of the flood waters. It was weird and a bit scary, but the rookie did it without blinking…much!
We stopped at one of Charlie’s normal haunts, which all truckers have. The next compliment would be HUGE for The Preacher. After just over two hours of him riding shotgun with me, he told me he trusted me enough to let me drive while he hit the sleeper for some much-needed shuteye. When someone trust you enough to sleep while you drive an eighty-foot long, eight-thousand-pound missile, it is a big deal.
Some four hours later, we were getting close to our first drop with car parts for the Ford Clay-Co-Mo plant outside of Kansas City, Missouri. After that, it was over to a place in Kansas for a load of envelopes which needed to go back to Michigan. And so, my trucking career started with Charlie guiding me through paperwork, proper safety procedures on the road, company policy, and more.
Another compliment from Charlie after just two weeks was when he told Michael Gully The Preacher was ready to go out on his own. As a result, I did not go the normal four weeks with the finisher. The next week, I would be back in a cabover by myself. All went well with my first solo mission over some three days.
Why just three days, you may ask? Remember, I am The Preacher and the little church in Columbus, Illinois needed me each Sunday to bring a message from God’s Word. The simple rule and joke was, if dispatch did not get me home, then Michael Gully would have to preach that Sunday for me.
It was on my second week solo that another vote of confidence came my way. Michael had me switch over to his father’s private fleet which hauled bulk commodities (liquid and dry) and finished dairy products all over the Midwest for a local dairy. I even ended up with my own dairy accounts on Monday mornings.
But I am out of space once again. I still owe you some stories from the road as a truck driver. You see a lot of “interesting” things from the commanding view of a truck.
Thanks for spending some brain-cells with me. Be safe out there. Enjoy the day!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.