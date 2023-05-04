Theft, Traffic and Drugs Concern Patterson Residents

The top three public safety concerns for Patterson residents are theft, traffic safety and drugs. That’s according to the most recent survey conducted by the city. Police Chief Josh Clayton provided details at a special Neighborhood Watch meeting on Wednesday April 26.
Clayton told those in attendance that 39% of people who responded chose theft as the issue that worried them the most.
“We had a significant arrest in March and that was a mail thief who had a post office box key,” said Clayton. “We had identified her back and January, but waited until we were confident that we had a solid case that would hold up in court. This person is a repeat offender so we’re hoping she will face meaningful jail time.”
Clayton says for the city the size of Patterson, the average number of thefts per month is not terrible.
“I was actually kind of surprised that theft is the number one concern,” said Clayton. “In March we had 16 larcenies reported, 3 vehicles were stolen and five burglaries, but I think there are still a lot of unreported thefts “
Clayton says many times, residents don’t make a police report when packages have been stolen off of their porch.
“I recommend that you do make a police report so we can keep track of statistics and potentially hot spots,” said Clayton. “It’s very simple to make a report online. Go to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s website and you’ll find a link. It takes about five minutes.”
Traffic safety came in second in the survey - 35% of Patterson residents who responded said it was their biggest concern. Clayton says his officers wrote approximately 225 tickets in March and have been keeping a close eye on traffic in school zones. They found that 82% of drivers are speeding in those areas. He noted that that many cars were only going a few miles over the speed limit but having 4 out of 5 vehicles speeding near schools is problematic.“
But what I’m astounded by is the volume of traffic going through out town,” said Clayton. “We monitored Ward Avenue for a week and guess how many cars we counted? 80 thousand! Now that’s not 80 thousand different cars, many were repeats, but that’s still way more than we’d anticipated.”
The key to avoiding traffic problems is to slow down, advises Clayton.
He says the many narrow roads in our comunity create hazardous situations if drivers are going too fast.
Council Member Jessica Romero said her constituents are worried about what the warmer weather will bring traffic-wise.“
Our four way stops tend to become donut central in the summer,” said Romero. “Thanks to the rain we weren’t seeing them that much, but now that it’s warming up, they’re back. In the last 3 weeks we’ve had 2 people do donuts right outside of Shearwater and American Eagle. It usually happens between 9:00-10:00 at night. What can people do?”
Clayton says residents should document the time and place of the occurrence and, if possible, the license plate of the vehicle.
“A lot of those drivers are local residents,” said Clayton. “Having a license plate can lead us to the offender. However, the airfield just south of here has become popular for drag racing. Since Patterson is the closest community, we’re also dealing with more out of towners than usual.”
Drugs rounded out the top three concerns in the survey. 30% of Patterson residents who responded said they think drugs are the biggest public safety issue.
Clayton says his office has been focusing on the drug dealers, rather than those in possession.
“You may have noticed that we cleaned up the homeless encampments around the railroad tracks,” said Clayton. “Many of those folks who were hanging out there moved over to North Park. We actually let them stay there for a few days because we were trying to build a case against a person, we believed was selling them drugs. The good news is that we arrested that person today (April 26) and she had 12 bindles of fentanyl on her. So now we’re going back to our regular enforcement of keeping people from camping there. We want to thank everyone in Patterson for being patient about that very visible situation.”
Officers have been doing a lot of outreaches to the homeless who are addicts.
“We’re up against a few homeless individuals who have family in town and that’s why they’re here,” said Clayton. “It’s like a revolving door– they start getting help and are welcomed back in the family residence, then they start using again and get kicked out.”
The Patterson Police Department has partnered with the Stanislaus County Care Team, and they will be going out every Thursday to hot spots in an effort to try to get them the help they need.
Mayor Pro Tem Carlos Roque asked the chief about how community members can let law enforcement know about people and/or places they suspect are involved in drug dealing. “There’s one area around Tyler Court and Finster,” said Roque. “My constituents tell me there are lots of people coming in and out all night long.”
Clayton says going through “Crime Stoppers” is a very good option.
“It’s a tool online in which you can actually report a crime anonymously,” said Clayton. “If something is sent into Crime Stoppers about Patterson then I get a report and we will investigate.”
The Public Safety Survey discussion was held in conjunction with a presentation by the Stanislaus County Behavioral Health Services about the dangers of fentanyl. This agency will hold a Town Hall meeting about the same subject on May 17 and 18 at Patterson High School. They will show the documentary – in both Spanish and English - “Dead on Arrival” which details the devastation fentanyl is creating across the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.