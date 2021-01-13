Thomas Alvarado Jr., of Patterson passed away on November 19, 2020.
Most Popular
Articles
- Ex-Chief Nuno retired early to avoid termination
- First baby of 2021 from Patterson
- Roberta Ann VanZant (Bobbie): January 5, 1958 - December 7, 2020
- Police Log December 29 through January 4
- Deborah Munoz Lomeli: June 2, 1950 – December 25, 2020
- Migrating geese return to the Valley
- Almond prices too low to sell
- Eva G. Miranda: August 19, 1940 – December 29, 2020
- Earthquake Warning California
- Two fatal car accidents
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Patterson Irrigator
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.