Thomas Edward Brudnicki, Jr., of Patterson passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021 in Modesto, California. He was 43.
Tom was born August 15, 1978 in Fresno, California, and was raised in Modesto. He lived in Patterson for the past 12 years, where he raised his family and farmed.
He graduated from Johansen High School, where he played football and enjoyed FFA while also farming with his dad on the Westside in his spare time. He continued his education at Modesto Junior College, focusing on ag education, while working for Gallo Winery.
Tom worked for many years at Reisz Construction before becoming a crop claims adjuster with Great American Insurance Company, where he was able to further his love of agriculture.
At the same time, he continued to build and develop his family legacy, Brudnicki AG Services. Tom was an exceptional businessman. He initially started Brudnicki AG Hauling, hauling commodities all over Merced and Stanislaus counties, before expanding into commercial spraying. He then added his own almond orchard to the farming conglomerate and managed additional orchards in Newman and Patterson.
Tom met his wife, Mia Peichoto Brudnicki, on Interstate 5 of all places! Thanks to her fearless friend, she was forced to grab his number. You could say that from that day in May 2002 the rest was history. The two found so many odd similarities, from Tom farming with his dad on the Westside, where Mia is from, to realizing he had helped farm the Beltran’s field right next to her house in Crows Landing. Some things were just predestined. The two went on to create their own little Italian mafia: Gino Thomas, Gillian “Gigi” Rose, Giuliani David, and Gambino Arcurie. Everything Tom did was for the kids, building a farming legacy and having traditions that the children will forever cherish.
Tom was a member and past president of the Patterson Lions Club, a Sacred Heart Catholic Church parishioner, and served or volunteered on any and every committee possible at Sacred Heart Catholic School. Tom took such pride in everything he did. We always referred to him as our Renaissance man — he could do anything and everything and never stopped. He lived a million lives in the short time he was with us. He was the best listener and gave his heart and soul into all his friendships. You always felt as if you were the only person in the room when you spoke with him; he gave you his undivided attention and truly gave you his honest opinion, whether you wanted to heed the advice or not.
Tom is survived by his wife, Mia Peichoto Brudnicki of Patterson; their four children, Gino, Gillian, Giuliani, and Gambino; his mother, Phyllis Sarasqueta; his dad, Dave Sarasqueta; his father, Tom Brudnicki; and his step-mother, Karen Brudnicki.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 am, Monday November 15th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson.
“The soil is the great connector of lives, the source and destination of all. It is the healer and restorer and resurrector, by which disease passes into health, age into youth, death into life. Without proper care for it we can have no community, because without proper care for it we can have no life.”
