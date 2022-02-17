Thomas Fantozzi selected for Almond Leadership Program

Patterson resident Thomas Fantozzi has been selected to participate in the thirteenth Almond Leadership Program, Class of 2022. Fantozzi, a sales manager with Synagro Technologies also works on his family’s farms in Patterson. He will join a group of 17 professionals to help lead the almond industry into the future while raising funds for California Future Farmers of America.
Fantozzi is a sales manager with Synagro Technologies and continues to work on his family’s farms in Patterson. He is part of a class of 17 industry professionals that come from diverse backgrounds with experience that ranges from almond growers and processors to sales representatives, consultants, operations managers, pest control advisors and more.
The Almond Leadership Program began in 2009 and has graduated more than 200 people, with dozens now serving on Almond Board of California (ABC) workgroups, committees and even the Board of Directors.
Classes are immersed in every aspect of the industry, guided by volunteer mentors – many of them graduates of the program – who help students further develop the skills, knowledge and perspective to improve their industry and their communities.
“This program helps mold great people into even greater leaders who continue to guide our industry forward,” said Jenny Nicolau, ABC’s senior manager of Industry Relations and Communications. “The industry is now seeing the enormous benefits from more than a decade of this program, and the 2022 class looks brighter than ever. I am certain that these talented, passionate people will continue to be great assets and advocates for our industry for years to come.”
ABC activities in global marketing, production and nutrition research, and food safety guide much of the training class members receive. Leadership class members – while still working at their jobs – will complete specialized training that will also sharpen their communication skills and build lasting relationships with each other, ABC staff, and other industry leaders.
In addition to the social, economic and environmental issues, and regulatory climate aspects of their training, participants will complete a year-long, self-directed project that will focus on improving the California almond community.
“The program offers clear insight into the almond industry as a whole and gives first-hand examples of what it means to lead an industry and to give back,” said Chris Gallo, who has been both a participant and mentor. He is now the U.S. Western Region Sales and Marketing Vice President for Yara North America and is mentoring again in 2022. “It’s clear that this program continues to evolve to build leaders who will take the almond industry into the future. It's truly a family that grows with every class.”
Class member have pledged to raise more than $25,000 in scholarships for high school students interested in pursuing agriculture in college. Since its inception, the leadership program has raised more than $200,000 for FFA.
