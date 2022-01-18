Thomas Lopez Gamez, 86 of Patterson, passed away January 14th at Memorial Medical Center in Modesto.
Mr. Gamez was born in La Feria, Texas and was a resident of Patterson for many years. He was a farm laborer for 50 years. He was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. He loved spending time with his family, and enjoyed socializing with friends and neighbors, riding his bike and loved his dog PEPO.
Mr. Gamez is survived by sons, Tom (Christina) Gamez of Modesto, Gerardo (April Ϯ) Gamez of Auburn and Danny Gamez of Patterson; daughters, Miroslava (Norman) Jensen of Edinburg, Texas and Lupe Gamez of Roseville; brother, Robert Gamez of Texas; 11 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 3 great-greatgrandchildren. He was preceded in death by, his wife, Emma R Gamez; son, Jose Gamez; grandson, Jeremy Jensen; 2 brothers and 2 sisters.
An evening Service will be held at 6:00 pm, Monday, January 24th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00, am Tuesday, January 25th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson Cemetery in Patterson.
