Beloved Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Great-Great Grandfather, Partner and Brother, Thomas Perez passed away peacefully at his home on the evening of May 4th, 2022. Born on October 1st, 1924, in Santa Barbara to Juan and Maria Perez, Tomas was the 5th of six children born to the Spanish emigrant family. Moving from the San Fernando Valley to the Westley/Tracy area working and living on the Cox Ranches. Hard work, school and plenty of play kept Tommy busy throughout his youth. Baseball was a large part of his young life. Grayson Elementary led to Patterson High School, with Tom graduating in 1942. Enlisting in the Navy soon after, being assigned to an aircraft carrier the USS Antietam as an Aviation and Machinist Mate. Upon release from the Navy, he returned home to help on the ranches. He never stopped working from that day on. In 1947, the family business J.M. Perez and Sons was started. The same year, the family moved to Crows Landing. In 1949, Tom and his three brothers founded Perez Ranches, a successful ranching venture to this day. Many other businesses followed, Perez Brothers, Perez Farms, Perez Packing and San Joaquin Tomato Growers, all successful businesses. Tom focused on the packing and shipping for the companies which lead to Smiling Tom and King Crow brands setting the standard for fine produce for the last 60 years. Fresh produce was donated every year to community fund raisers and events and hand delivered to his friends and family members.
Tom met Eva Fewell the same year at the local gas station. Their romance blossomed; they were married in 1951. Raising together three children, stepson Dennis, son Mark and daughter Tina.
Above all, family was important to Tom. Years of Spanish family barbeques brought all the sister’s and brother’s families together to celebrate life and each other every spring. Tommy, Tio Tommy, Grampa as he was affectionally known, Tom never knew a stranger for long as he quickly become your new best friend.
Tommy loved the occasional fishing trip to Alaska and hunting, especially ducks and doves. He enjoyed bay area sports, the Giants, Warriors and 49ers games. His Lion’s Club brothers hosted BBQs for the Giant players and coaches in Crows Landing for many seasons. He enjoyed John Wayne movies, the music of Frank Sinatra and he admired President Ronald Reagan.
A trip to Spain was very memorable as well as his trips with Eva to the Caribbean, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong and Japan.
Well respected in the Westside Community, Tom served on numerous local and National committees. Bonita Elementary School Board, Chairman, Crows Landing Fire Department (40 years), Lions Club (40 years), Stanislaus County Grand Jury, member and Foreman, the California Melon and Research Board (40 years), the Western Growers Board Director (39 years) serving as Chairman (1986) and the National Ag Science Center Board (20 years). A 4-H leader and little league coach after long days at the packing shed, shared quality time with all his children. Tommy’s friends and acquaintances will all attest to his friendly, caring, eager to help attitude and a genuine concern for everyone he met. He was always willing to help younger farmers get started in their businesses with advice and sometimes even investments.
Tom received multiple awards for both his service and generosity from each of the organizations he so faithfully attended. He and his brothers were awarded the 2003 Ag Family of the Year by the National Ag Science Center for their achievements in agriculture.
Tom leaves behind his daughter Tina Phillips (Donald), five grandchildren Mark Perez Jr., Ashley Edwards (Eric), Devin Phillips, Patrick Phillips (Kim Chi), Tom Neves (Carrie), six great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. He is survived by his brother and partner Earl Perez (Eleanor) and multigenerational nephews and nieces. He was proceeded in death by his wife Eva, son Mark, stepson Dennis, daughter-in-law Maggie and late in life companion, Irma Mattos, his two sisters, Mary Dompe (Rico), Amelia Tabor (Nantz) and two brothers, Daniel Perez (Mary) Michael Perez (Ann).
The family thanks his caregivers Maria, Olivia, Ana, Rachel and Alexis for the kind and loving care they provided for Tom in his last years.
Private graveside services will be held for immediate family only prior to a Celebration of Life on Friday, May 27th at 11:00 am in the Newman FDES Hall, 1357 R Street, Newman, reception immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the local FFA and 4-H organizations or to your favorite charity.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
